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Herndon
🍽️ Several Herndon Food & Hospitality Jobs, Many at $65K+
3 days ago
Herndon’s food scene is busy right now, from fast-casual spots to bakeries and hotels. If you like working with people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.
Shift Manager – Moe’s Southwest Grill
- Employer: Moe's Southwest Grill
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role runs the daily shift at a busy Moe’s, making sure food is prepped right, guests are happy, and the team follows safety and brand standards. Good fit if you have strong people skills, can multitask, and like a fun, fast-paced restaurant environment.
Bakery Operations Manager – Amphora Bakery
- Employer: Amphora Bakery
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year
Lead production at a well-known, family-owned bakery, managing bakers, pastry chefs, and back-of-house operations. Ideal if you have strong commercial baking/pastry experience and want to own scheduling, inventory, quality, and efficiency.
Banquet Manager – Full-Service Hotel
- Employer: Stonybrook Homeowners Association (full-service hotel)
- Location: Herndon, VA – local candidates only
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $70,000 – $75,000 per year + MDV, PTO, bonus eligibility
Oversee banquet events from setup to breakdown, manage service standards, and work closely with guests and event planners. Best for someone with 2–3 years of hotel banquet management, strong admin skills, and ideally bilingual in English and Spanish.
Sandwich Maker / Prep – Weekend Availability
- Employer: Chicken Salad Chick (csc nova store 3)
- Location: Herndon, VA 20170
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Salary: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour + tips
Prep and make sandwiches, salads, soups, and sides while keeping your station clean and organized. Good for someone with 2+ years quick-service/fast food experience who wants flexible schedules, no late nights, and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow fast and remember strong applicants.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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