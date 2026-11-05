👔 Herndon, VA Management Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings

Herndon’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for people who can run complex tech, government, and property operations. If you’ve got management experience, there’s real money and responsibility on the table.

Employer: Akima (Five Rivers Analytics)

Akima (Five Rivers Analytics) Location: Herndon, VA (Remote, supporting US Army NETCOM)

(Remote, supporting US Army NETCOM) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $180,000 plus incentives

Lead US Army IT growth strategy, shape capture plans, and guide new program launches for Army IT, cyber, and communications contracts. Ideal if you have 10–12+ years in Army IT/BD, know Army acquisition cold, and hold an active SECRET (TS preferred).

Employer: SAP (SAP NS2)

Location: Herndon, VA (East/Central time zone; travel up to 50%)

(East/Central time zone; travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range listed in posting (varies by experience/location)

Oversee multiple Federal and DoD SAP programs, from S/4HANA and ERP to cloud migrations, with a focus on governance, financials, and executive relationships. Best fit if you have 10+ years SAP program management for federal clients and are ready to drive AI-enabled delivery.

Employer: A.J. Dwoskin & Associates

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Competitive (plus bonus; exact amount not listed)

Run day-to-day operations for a 400+ unit multifamily community, leading leasing, admin, and maintenance teams and stepping in as Acting Property Manager. Great if you have 3–5 years multifamily experience, know Fair Housing, and want tuition/professional development up to $4,000/year.

Employer: Jobot (for an engineering firm client)

(for an engineering firm client) Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 per year

Lead mechanical/electrical/plumbing design projects for commercial and U.S. government work, including embassies, DoD, and secure facilities. You’ll own scope, budget, and client communication—perfect if you have 10+ years AEC PM experience, a 4-year technical degree, PMP, and U.S. citizenship with ability to obtain a clearance.

Employer: MANTECH

Location: Herndon, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (enterprise IT leadership level)

Manage a portfolio of 5–7 enterprise IT transformation projects across SaaS, AI, and cloud optimization. Good match if you have 7+ years IT project management, strong technical breadth, and a PMP, and want to brief executives and drive measurable modernization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.