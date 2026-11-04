🔧 Herndon, VA Building & Facilities Jobs – Multiple Roles Open

Herndon is busy right now with property and facilities work, from luxury apartments to big corporate campuses. If you’re handy, like solving problems, and don’t mind getting your steps in, these are worth a look.

Employer: Simpson Housing LLLP / Simpson Property Group LLC

Simpson Housing LLLP / Simpson Property Group LLC Location: Herndon, VA (Passport Apartments, near Dulles Airport)

(Passport Apartments, near Dulles Airport) Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, day shift, plus on-call and overtime)

(Monday–Friday, day shift, plus on-call and overtime) Pay: $19.88 – $23.92 per hour

Work on a brand-new, Class A 344‑unit luxury community, handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, pools, and make‑readies. Standout perks include 20–40% rent discount, quarterly service bonus (up to 6% of salary), shoe stipend, uniforms, strong PTO and holidays, and a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: A.J. Dwoskin & Associates, Inc.

Location: Herndon, VA

Type: Full-time (regular schedule with overtime, weekends, and on-call)

(regular schedule with overtime, weekends, and on-call) Pay: Not listed

Lead day‑to‑day maintenance at a residential property, supporting the Maintenance Supervisor and overseeing techs, work orders, and apartment turns. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of maintenance experience plus HVAC/CFC certifications and want more responsibility and leadership in your next step.

Employer: Airbus Americas, Inc.

Location: Herndon, VA (onsite about 80%, some flexibility)

(onsite about 80%, some flexibility) Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: Not listed

Executive‑level role leading North American real estate and facilities for Airbus, including a 40+ site portfolio, capital projects, budgets, ESG/sustainability, and a large team. Best fit for someone with 15+ years in corporate real estate/facilities and a strong track record in strategy, leadership, and complex project delivery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.