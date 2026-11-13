Hernando’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for licensed pros who want steady, hands-on patient care. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Hernando, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a Registered Dietitian providing medical nutrition therapy to a mix of patients. You’ll do nutrition assessments, build care plans, teach patients and families, and work closely with doctors, nurses, and therapists.

Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic

Location: Hernando, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on respiratory care role supporting patients with cardiopulmonary issues. You’ll manage oxygen and aerosol therapy, ventilators, blood gas collection, and patient assessments while helping improve clinic processes.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Hernando, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide advanced respiratory care in a setting that leans on your technical skills. Expect airway and ventilator management, blood gas work, patient education, and equipment upkeep, plus a focus on quality improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, setting, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.