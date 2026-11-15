📅 Day After Dickens shopping in Hernando on Nov. 15

Enjoy a local shopping event in Hernando on Sunday, November 15, from 1–4 PM.

The Day after Dickens Shopping Event will be held at participating Hernando retail stores. It’s listed as a community event, so it’s a chance to browse local shops and support small businesses in town.

Just head out to the participating stores during the 1–4 PM window to take part.