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Brooksville
Kass Circle CRA public meeting on Nov. 17
10 days ago
The Hernando County Community Redevelopment Agency Kass Circle will hold a public meeting at 3:00 p.m. on November 17, 2026 at the Hernando County Courthouse, 20 North Main Street, Brooksville. View the agenda: https://t.co/ZewBvMF2u5.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hernando Co. Govt.
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