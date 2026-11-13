Hernando County Sheriff's Office Animal Services will hold a pop-up pet adoption event on Saturday, November 14 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Mariner Square Shopping Plaza, 13072 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. Residents can meet adoptable shelter dogs and cats and have a chance to give a pet a new home for the holidays.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hernando County Sheriff's Office