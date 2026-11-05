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Hernando County

Free Tree Walk at UF/IFAS Extension Nov. 12

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Yvsq_1GoNa4m800

UF/IFAS Extension Hernando County will hold a free Tree Walk on Thursday, November 12, 2026 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at UF/IFAS Extension Hernando County. The event is free, but registration is required. Register here: https://t.co/M3S3pKtzmx

This content is adapted from materials provided by HernandoCoGov

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