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Hernando County
Free Tree Walk at UF/IFAS Extension Nov. 12
7 days ago
UF/IFAS Extension Hernando County will hold a free Tree Walk on Thursday, November 12, 2026 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at UF/IFAS Extension Hernando County. The event is free, but registration is required. Register here: https://t.co/M3S3pKtzmx
This content is adapted from materials provided by HernandoCoGov
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