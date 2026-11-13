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Manhattan Beach
Sandpipers Holiday Market in Manhattan Beach
10 days ago
Sandpipers will hold its Holiday Market Boutique at the Neptunian Woman's Club, 920 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach during the 34th Annual Holiday Homes Tour, December 4–6. Shoppers can browse 25+ local and small business vendors for jewelry, home goods, clothing, and more, with 25% of all sales going to support Sandpipers’ philanthropic work; no ticket is needed for entry. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., with a special Sip and Shop on Sunday from 1–3 p.m.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Sandpipers
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