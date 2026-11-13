Sandpipers will hold its Holiday Market Boutique at the Neptunian Woman's Club, 920 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach during the 34th Annual Holiday Homes Tour, December 4–6. Shoppers can browse 25+ local and small business vendors for jewelry, home goods, clothing, and more, with 25% of all sales going to support Sandpipers’ philanthropic work; no ticket is needed for entry. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., with a special Sip and Shop on Sunday from 1–3 p.m.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sandpipers