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🎁 Free Finds in Hermosa Beach — Furniture, Books & Art
Hermosa Beach neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week. If you’re setting up a home or just love a good freebie, these are worth a look.
Cherry Wood China Cabinet (Hermosa Beach, CA)
Item: Cherry wood china cabinet
Condition: Not stated
Size: 18" deep (short side), 84" tall, 56" wide across the front
Location: Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, California
Source: trashnothing.com
Tall, classic cherry wood china cabinet with lots of display space. The poster notes it’s available today, November 5, and has shared photos so you can see the style and finish before you go. Pickup window is Monday–Sunday, 9:00am–8:00pm.
Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/WiTU6dy
👉 See this item on trashnothing
St. Johns Bizarre Posters Collection
Item: Set of three event posters
Condition: Not stated
Details: St. Johns Bizarre posters from 2016, 2017, and 2018 with colorful, artistic designs
Location: Hermosa Beach Sand, Hermosa Beach, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun, bright art posters that would look great framed in a living room, hallway, or home office. Nice free decor if you like festival or event-style artwork.
Food & Wine Cookbook Collection
Item: Food & Wine cookbook collection
Condition: Not stated
Details: Includes “Best of the Best” and annual editions from 2013–2018
Location: Hermosa Beach Sand, Hermosa Beach, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Great free find for home cooks. This set covers several years of recipes and ideas, so you’ll have plenty of dishes to try without buying new cookbooks.
Free items in Hermosa Beach tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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