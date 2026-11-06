🎁 Free Finds in Hermosa Beach — Furniture, Books & Art

Hermosa Beach neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week. If you’re setting up a home or just love a good freebie, these are worth a look.

Item: Cherry wood china cabinet

Condition: Not stated

Size: 18" deep (short side), 84" tall, 56" wide across the front

Location: Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, California

Source: trashnothing.com

Tall, classic cherry wood china cabinet with lots of display space. The poster notes it’s available today, November 5, and has shared photos so you can see the style and finish before you go. Pickup window is Monday–Sunday, 9:00am–8:00pm.

Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/WiTU6dy

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Set of three event posters

Condition: Not stated

Details: St. Johns Bizarre posters from 2016, 2017, and 2018 with colorful, artistic designs

Location: Hermosa Beach Sand, Hermosa Beach, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun, bright art posters that would look great framed in a living room, hallway, or home office. Nice free decor if you like festival or event-style artwork.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Food & Wine cookbook collection

Condition: Not stated

Details: Includes “Best of the Best” and annual editions from 2013–2018

Location: Hermosa Beach Sand, Hermosa Beach, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Great free find for home cooks. This set covers several years of recipes and ideas, so you’ll have plenty of dishes to try without buying new cookbooks.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Hermosa Beach tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.