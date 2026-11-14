Hermitage has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from creative bakery work to classic bar and kitchen shifts. Good mix of part-time roles with flexible schedules.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc. Location: Hermitage, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time role in the bakery creating custom cakes and desserts, taking special orders, and keeping displays stocked and fresh. Good fit if you’re creative, like hands-on work, and want steady hours with a large grocery employer.

Employer: Ten Pin Alley

Ten Pin Alley Location: Hermitage, PA

Type: Part-time (10–25 hrs/week)

Pay: From $7.25/hour (plus tips)

Serve drinks in a busy, fun bowling and entertainment setting, using POS systems and keeping the bar area clean and welcoming. Comes with an employee discount and flexible schedule, great if you want evening or side-gig hours.

Employer: Ten Pin Alley

Ten Pin Alley Location: Hermitage, PA 16148

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour (for well-qualified candidates)

Line cook role in a family-owned restaurant that’s been around for 20 years, with steady traffic from the attached entertainment center. You’ll handle line cooking, prep, fryer and griddle cleaning, and kitchen organization, with an employee discount and flexible schedule.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.