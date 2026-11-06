🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Hermitage Right Now

Neighbors in Hermitage, PA are giving away some handy free items this week, from home decor to helpful medical aids. Here’s a simple list so you can see what might be useful for your home.

Item: Cooler lot (multiple coolers)

Details:

Used for one season

Stored in a garage since then

since then Owner says they need cleaning

Photos shown are similar, not exact, because the camera is broken

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Standing aid (mobility/assist device)

Details:

New, out of the box

Not used, just opened

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Compost tumbler bin

Details:

Used one season

Owner’s camera is broken; photo is similar, not exact

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Marble vanity top

Details:

Marble vanity top

vanity top Listing notes no faucets included

Photo is similar, not exact, due to camera issue

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden home decor ladder

Details:

Weather distressed and age distressed wood

and wood Great as a decorative ladder for blankets, plants, or wall decor

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Art print(s)

Details:

Owner says they look similar to the items in the photos

to the items in the photos Camera is broken, so images are not exact

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Lattice-style wall artwork

Details:

Decorative lattice artwork for the wall

for the wall Not an exact match to the sample photo; owner couldn’t find the same image

Camera does not work, so photo is only a rough idea

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Transfer bench (bath/shower aid)

Details:

New, out of the box

Not used, just opened

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: LED cabinet

Details:

Cabinet that is designed for LED lighting

Listing notes it needs LEDs (lights not included or not working)

(lights not included or not working) Photo is similar, not exact, due to camera issue

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here looks useful, it’s best to message the poster on Nextdoor and arrange pickup soon—free items in Hermitage can go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.