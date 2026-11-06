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Hermitage

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Hermitage Right Now

8 days ago

Neighbors in Hermitage, PA are giving away some handy free items this week, from home decor to helpful medical aids. Here’s a simple list so you can see what might be useful for your home.

Cooler Lot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arBef_1GoMzCo500

Item: Cooler lot (multiple coolers)

Details:

  • Used for one season
  • Stored in a garage since then
  • Owner says they need cleaning
  • Photos shown are similar, not exact, because the camera is broken

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Standing Aid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPO9U_1GoMzCo500

Item: Standing aid (mobility/assist device)

Details:

  • New, out of the box
  • Not used, just opened

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Compost Tumbler Bin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVUmu_1GoMzCo500

Item: Compost tumbler bin

Details:

  • Used one season
  • Owner’s camera is broken; photo is similar, not exact

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Vanity Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQPPl_1GoMzCo500

Item: Marble vanity top

Details:

  • Marble vanity top
  • Listing notes no faucets included
  • Photo is similar, not exact, due to camera issue

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Home Decor Ladder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YruMI_1GoMzCo500

Item: Wooden home decor ladder

Details:

  • Weather distressed and age distressed wood
  • Great as a decorative ladder for blankets, plants, or wall decor

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Art Print

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQCQl_1GoMzCo500

Item: Art print(s)

Details:

  • Owner says they look similar to the items in the photos
  • Camera is broken, so images are not exact

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Lattice Artwork

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXeno_1GoMzCo500

Item: Lattice-style wall artwork

Details:

  • Decorative lattice artwork for the wall
  • Not an exact match to the sample photo; owner couldn’t find the same image
  • Camera does not work, so photo is only a rough idea

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Transfer Bench

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308eJU_1GoMzCo500

Item: Transfer bench (bath/shower aid)

Details:

  • New, out of the box
  • Not used, just opened

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

LED Cabinet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nf8DL_1GoMzCo500

Item: LED cabinet

Details:

  • Cabinet that is designed for LED lighting
  • Listing notes it needs LEDs (lights not included or not working)
  • Photo is similar, not exact, due to camera issue

Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here looks useful, it’s best to message the poster on Nextdoor and arrange pickup soon—free items in Hermitage can go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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