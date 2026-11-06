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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Hermitage Right Now
Neighbors in Hermitage, PA are giving away some handy free items this week, from home decor to helpful medical aids. Here’s a simple list so you can see what might be useful for your home.
Cooler Lot
Item: Cooler lot (multiple coolers)
Details:
- Used for one season
- Stored in a garage since then
- Owner says they need cleaning
- Photos shown are similar, not exact, because the camera is broken
Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Standing Aid
Item: Standing aid (mobility/assist device)
Details:
- New, out of the box
- Not used, just opened
Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Compost Tumbler Bin
Item: Compost tumbler bin
Details:
- Used one season
- Owner’s camera is broken; photo is similar, not exact
Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vanity Top
Item: Marble vanity top
Details:
- Marble vanity top
- Listing notes no faucets included
- Photo is similar, not exact, due to camera issue
Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Home Decor Ladder
Item: Wooden home decor ladder
Details:
- Weather distressed and age distressed wood
- Great as a decorative ladder for blankets, plants, or wall decor
Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Art Print
Item: Art print(s)
Details:
- Owner says they look similar to the items in the photos
- Camera is broken, so images are not exact
Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Lattice Artwork
Item: Lattice-style wall artwork
Details:
- Decorative lattice artwork for the wall
- Not an exact match to the sample photo; owner couldn’t find the same image
- Camera does not work, so photo is only a rough idea
Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Transfer Bench
Item: Transfer bench (bath/shower aid)
Details:
- New, out of the box
- Not used, just opened
Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
LED Cabinet
Item: LED cabinet
Details:
- Cabinet that is designed for LED lighting
- Listing notes it needs LEDs (lights not included or not working)
- Photo is similar, not exact, due to camera issue
Location: Hermitage South, Hermitage, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here looks useful, it’s best to message the poster on Nextdoor and arrange pickup soon—free items in Hermitage can go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.