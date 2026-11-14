Hermiston’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options from the hospital to big retail pharmacy. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing (at Good Shepherd Medical Center )

Bluebird Staffing (at ) Location: Hermiston, OR

Type: Contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–4:30 pm, 40 hrs/week, no call

Short-term contract role in nuclear medicine with steady weekday hours and no on-call. Good fit if you want hospital experience without a long commitment.

Employer: Good Shepherd Health Care System

Location: Hermiston, OR – Sleep Lab

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: $22.88–$38.31/hour + $8,000 sign-on bonus (3-year commitment)

Benefits: Employer-paid medical, dental, vision

Hands-on MA role in the sleep lab with strong hourly pay, full benefits, and a big sign-on bonus. You’ll handle patient intake, vitals, tests, and EHR work as part of a tight-knit clinical team.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1350 N 1st St, Hermiston, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $98,000–$172,000/year (for 40 hrs/week, plus bonus potential)

(for 40 hrs/week, plus bonus potential) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U)

Lead pharmacy care in a busy community setting, from dispensing and counseling to immunizations and outreach. Strong pay, big-company benefits, and support for further education.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring in Hermiston moves fast, and experience opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.