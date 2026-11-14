undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Hermiston OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Hermiston’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options from the hospital to big retail pharmacy. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.
Nuclear Medicine Technologist (13-Week Contract)
- Employer: Bluebird Staffing (at Good Shepherd Medical Center)
- Location: Hermiston, OR
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–4:30 pm, 40 hrs/week, no call
Short-term contract role in nuclear medicine with steady weekday hours and no on-call. Good fit if you want hospital experience without a long commitment.
Medical Assistant – Sleep Lab
- Employer: Good Shepherd Health Care System
- Location: Hermiston, OR – Sleep Lab
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day shift
- Pay: $22.88–$38.31/hour + $8,000 sign-on bonus (3-year commitment)
- Benefits: Employer-paid medical, dental, vision
Hands-on MA role in the sleep lab with strong hourly pay, full benefits, and a big sign-on bonus. You’ll handle patient intake, vitals, tests, and EHR work as part of a tight-knit clinical team.
(USA) Staff Pharmacist #1817
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1350 N 1st St, Hermiston, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $98,000–$172,000/year (for 40 hrs/week, plus bonus potential)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U)
Lead pharmacy care in a busy community setting, from dispensing and counseling to immunizations and outreach. Strong pay, big-company benefits, and support for further education.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring in Hermiston moves fast, and experience opens more doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.