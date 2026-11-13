Hermiston is busy right now with big logistics and construction projects, which means strong demand for experienced managers and site leaders.

Below are several executive & management roles hiring now in Hermiston, OR.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Hermiston, OR (distribution facility, SE Feedville Rd)

(distribution facility, SE Feedville Rd) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,500 – $98,000/year + performance bonus, stock options, and broad benefits

Lead a team in a high-volume logistics environment, managing staffing, scheduling, safety, and productivity for your area of the facility. Good fit if you have supervisory or logistics experience and want strong benefits, paid education (Live Better U), and a clear path to bigger leadership roles.

Employer: Granite Construction

Location: Hermiston, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,831 – $158,746/year (pay varies by experience, skills, and location)

Own construction projects up to $15M from start to finish, including budgets, forecasting, schedules, and client relationships. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in heavy civil (paving, dirt, grading) and want a role with strong pay, union/prevailing wage exposure, and a solid benefits and 401(k) match package.

Employer: Gray

Location: Hermiston, OR (travel-based role; can live anywhere in the U.S.)

(travel-based role; can live anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated range $100,000 – $130,000/year

Support and sometimes act as the lead Site Manager on large industrial builds (manufacturing, food & beverage, data centers, and more). Great for construction pros with 3–5+ years’ experience who like being on-site, managing subs, schedules, safety, and quality on complex projects across the country.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.