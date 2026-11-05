🏥 Hermiston, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Hermiston’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid local hospital roles and well-paid travel contracts coming through town. If you’re in allied health or lab work, there’s good money and variety here right now.

Employer: Good Shepherd Health Care System

Good Shepherd Health Care System Location: Hermiston, OR

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, varied shifts)

(40 hrs/week, varied shifts) Pay: $36.79–$64.50/hour

Benefits: Employer-paid medical, dental, vision for you & your family

Work across multiple lab areas (micro, chemistry, heme, blood bank, and more) and use your MLS (ASCP) or equivalent to handle complex testing and verify results. Great fit if you want stable hours, strong benefits, and a key role in the hospital’s diagnostic team.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Hermiston, OR

Type: Travel / Contract

Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

13 weeks, , Pay: $2,529 per week (package, per listing)

Short-term X-ray travel gig with a national agency, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support. Nice option if you want to explore Eastern Oregon while stacking solid weekly pay.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Hermiston, OR

Type: Travel / Contract

Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

13 weeks, , Pay: $2,355 per week (package, per listing)

Run MRI scans, start IVs, and work closely with radiologists while enjoying day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, and strong recruiter support. Ideal if you’ve got 1+ year MRI experience and want a traveler-first agency.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Hermiston, OR

Type: Travel / Contract

Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

13 weeks, , Pay: $2,687 per week (package, per listing)

Day-shift sono role with a long-standing, RN-founded travel company that staffs facilities nationwide. Good pick if you like daytime imaging work and want backing from a seasoned allied-health-focused agency.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Hermiston, OR

Type: Travel / Contract

Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts

13 weeks, , Pay: $2,521 per week (package, per listing)

Night-shift US Tech contract for someone with 1+ year experience, ARDMS, and BLS. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and 401(k)—great if you prefer nights and steady income.

Location: Hermiston, OR

Type: Likely Full-time / Contract (5x8-hr shifts, OT possible)

Likely (5x8-hr shifts, OT possible) Pay: $45.00–$56.00/hour

Hands-on OR role where you’ll prep rooms, maintain sterile fields, and assist in a range of surgeries. Looking for a certified surg tech with 2+ years’ experience who can handle a fast-paced surgical setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers and agencies have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.