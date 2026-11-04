🏥 Hermiston OR Healthcare: Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles

Hermiston is buzzing with travel healthcare gigs right now, especially for imaging pros and OR nurses. If you like small-town life with strong pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: OneStaff Medical

OneStaff Medical Location: Hermiston, OR

Type: Travel, Internship | CT Technologist (Allied Health)

| (Allied Health) Schedule: 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts , start 11/30/2026

, , , start Why it’s appealing: Strong weekly pay plus a daytime schedule. OneStaff highlights solid support while you’re on the road, with medical, dental, vision, 401k, EAP, and life insurance.

Employer: Malone Healthcare – Nursing

Malone Healthcare – Nursing Location: Hermiston, OR

Type: Travel, Internship | CT Technologist (Allied Health)

| (Allied Health) Schedule: 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts

, , Start dates: 11/30/2026 , 12/01/2026 , or 12/03/2026 (separate listings, same role/pay)

, , or (separate listings, same role/pay) Role details: About 50/50 Cannon CT and X-ray ; must be willing to float to X-ray up to half the time. Hours are 7:30am–6:00pm, Mon–Thu .

About ; must be willing to float to X-ray up to half the time. Hours are . Requirements: OBMI and ARRT registered CT technologist , current BLS ; CRASE preferred (required if you extend past 6 months).

, ; preferred (required if you extend past 6 months). Benefits: Weekly pay, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401k, pet insurance, referral bonus, medical, dental, vision, license/cert reimbursement, life insurance.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Slate Healthcare Location: Hermiston, OR

Type: Travel, Internship | Nuclear Medicine Technologist

| Schedule: 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts , start 11/30/2026

, , , start Role details: Perform nuclear medicine procedures, prep patients, run imaging equipment, and review image quality while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Monday–Friday schedule supports work–life balance.

Perform nuclear medicine procedures, prep patients, run imaging equipment, and review image quality while keeping patients safe and comfortable. schedule supports work–life balance. Requirements: Venipuncture skills, 2+ years’ experience preferred , BLS , OBMI and ARRT registered nuclear med tech , and an associate or bachelor’s from an accredited nuclear medicine program.

Venipuncture skills, , , , and an from an accredited nuclear medicine program. Highlights: Competitive pay, strong support from a travel-focused agency.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Hermiston, OR

Type: Travel RN – OR Circulator

Schedule: 13 weeks , 36 guaranteed hrs/week , 3x12 day shifts , start 11/30/2026

, , , start Role details: Perioperative RN role focused on intraoperative care—patient advocacy, safety, meds, and team coordination in the OR.

Perioperative RN role focused on intraoperative care—patient advocacy, safety, meds, and team coordination in the OR. Benefits: Weekly pay, referral bonus, medical, dental, vision, 401k.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you can lock in your ideal start date.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.