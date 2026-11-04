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Hermiston
🏥 Hermiston OR Healthcare: Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles
2 days ago
Hermiston is buzzing with travel healthcare gigs right now, especially for imaging pros and OR nurses. If you like small-town life with strong pay, these are worth a look.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,120/week
- Employer: OneStaff Medical
- Location: Hermiston, OR
- Type: Travel, Internship | CT Technologist (Allied Health)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, start 11/30/2026
- Why it’s appealing: Strong weekly pay plus a daytime schedule. OneStaff highlights solid support while you’re on the road, with medical, dental, vision, 401k, EAP, and life insurance.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,089/week (multiple start dates)
- Employer: Malone Healthcare – Nursing
- Location: Hermiston, OR
- Type: Travel, Internship | CT Technologist (Allied Health)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Start dates: 11/30/2026, 12/01/2026, or 12/03/2026 (separate listings, same role/pay)
- Role details: About 50/50 Cannon CT and X-ray; must be willing to float to X-ray up to half the time. Hours are 7:30am–6:00pm, Mon–Thu.
- Requirements: OBMI and ARRT registered CT technologist, current BLS; CRASE preferred (required if you extend past 6 months).
- Benefits: Weekly pay, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401k, pet insurance, referral bonus, medical, dental, vision, license/cert reimbursement, life insurance.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $3,177/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare
- Location: Hermiston, OR
- Type: Travel, Internship | Nuclear Medicine Technologist
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, start 11/30/2026
- Role details: Perform nuclear medicine procedures, prep patients, run imaging equipment, and review image quality while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Monday–Friday schedule supports work–life balance.
- Requirements: Venipuncture skills, 2+ years’ experience preferred, BLS, OBMI and ARRT registered nuclear med tech, and an associate or bachelor’s from an accredited nuclear medicine program.
- Highlights: Competitive pay, strong support from a travel-focused agency.
Travel RN – OR Circulating – $2,712/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Hermiston, OR
- Type: Travel RN – OR Circulator
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 guaranteed hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts, start 11/30/2026
- Role details: Perioperative RN role focused on intraoperative care—patient advocacy, safety, meds, and team coordination in the OR.
- Benefits: Weekly pay, referral bonus, medical, dental, vision, 401k.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you can lock in your ideal start date.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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