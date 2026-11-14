Hermantown has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for people who like fixing things and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Below are several solid building and grounds roles hiring in Hermantown, MN.

Employer: Edgewood Healthcare

Edgewood Healthcare Location: Hermantown, MN

Hermantown, MN Salary: $16.00 – $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time (8-hour shifts Sun–Thu or 10-hour shifts Sun–Wed)

Help keep a large senior living community running smoothly by handling building, grounds, and equipment maintenance. Training is provided, and you get PTO from day 1, health/vision/dental, HSA, and a 401(k) with employer contribution.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 4740 Mall Dr, Hermantown, MN 55811

4740 Mall Dr, Hermantown, MN 55811 Salary: Not listed (compensation based on experience and skills)

Not listed (compensation based on experience and skills) Type: Full-time

Support store operations by maintaining facilities, equipment, and fixtures using multiple trades (plumbing, electrical, carpentry, etc.). This role comes with full benefits, Walmart store discount, bonus eligibility, 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Cleaning Specialists Inc.

Cleaning Specialists Inc. Location: Hermantown, MN

Hermantown, MN Salary: From $15.00/hour

Type: Part-time, in-person

Keep commercial and residential spaces clean with routine tasks like sweeping, mopping, dusting, and trash removal. Good fit if you want flexible part-time hours and have janitorial experience or strong attention to detail.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.