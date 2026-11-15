Hercules neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from baby gear to furniture. All of these are near the Hercules Waterfront.

Item: Black Jeep stroller

Condition: Described as good condition

Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA

Details: Standard stroller style, suitable for everyday walks and errands.

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Item: Wooden stand with drawer

Condition: Described as sturdy

Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA

Details: Has a built-in drawer for storage. Good for a living room or bedroom as a side table or small nightstand.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sharp Aquos flat screen TV, about 60" (63" diagonal with border)

Condition: Good condition, older model but still works fine

Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA

Details: Includes power cable and remote. Free, pickup only.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden shoe rack with three shelves

Condition: Described as sturdy

Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA

Details: Three-tier design, great for organizing multiple pairs of shoes by the door or in a closet.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White baby/pet safety gates, set of three

Condition: Mixed; may be missing some hardware

Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA

Details: Three gates with various hardware included. Must take all three. Free, pickup only. Good for blocking off stairs or doorways if you can sort out the hardware.

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Item: Wooden high chair with pink cushion and detachable tray

Condition: "Needs a healthy cleaning" but otherwise in great shape

Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA

Details: Used for a toddler; family is giving it away because their child outgrew it. Pickup only.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White rack (shoe rack or auxiliary rack) with multiple tiers

Condition: Described as sturdy

Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA

Details: Multi-tier design, good for organizing footwear or other light items in an entryway or closet.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free deals tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.