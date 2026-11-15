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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Hercules Right Now
Hercules neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from baby gear to furniture. All of these are near the Hercules Waterfront.
Jeep Stroller
Item: Black Jeep stroller
Condition: Described as good condition
Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA
Details: Standard stroller style, suitable for everyday walks and errands.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Stand with Drawer
Item: Wooden stand with drawer
Condition: Described as sturdy
Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA
Details: Has a built-in drawer for storage. Good for a living room or bedroom as a side table or small nightstand.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Sharp Aquos Flat Screen TV 60” (63” diagonal with border)
Item: Sharp Aquos flat screen TV, about 60" (63" diagonal with border)
Condition: Good condition, older model but still works fine
Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA
Details: Includes power cable and remote. Free, pickup only.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Shoe Rack
Item: Wooden shoe rack with three shelves
Condition: Described as sturdy
Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA
Details: Three-tier design, great for organizing multiple pairs of shoes by the door or in a closet.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Baby Safety Gate Set of Three (Mixed)
Item: White baby/pet safety gates, set of three
Condition: Mixed; may be missing some hardware
Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA
Details: Three gates with various hardware included. Must take all three. Free, pickup only. Good for blocking off stairs or doorways if you can sort out the hardware.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden High Chair with Pink Cushion Beyond Y
Item: Wooden high chair with pink cushion and detachable tray
Condition: "Needs a healthy cleaning" but otherwise in great shape
Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA
Details: Used for a toddler; family is giving it away because their child outgrew it. Pickup only.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Rack
Item: White rack (shoe rack or auxiliary rack) with multiple tiers
Condition: Described as sturdy
Location: Hercules Waterfront, Hercules, CA
Details: Multi-tier design, good for organizing footwear or other light items in an entryway or closet.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
These free deals tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.