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Hercules
Veterans Day ceremony at Hercules Veterans Memorial
8 days ago
A Veterans Day event will be held at the Hercules Veteran’s Memorial on November 11 at 11:00 a.m. with guest speakers, a color guard, music, light refreshments, and more, hosted by the Hercules/Rodeo/Crockett Rotary Club and Phillips 66.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hercules Parks & Recreation
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