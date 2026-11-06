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Hercules

Veterans Day ceremony at Hercules Veterans Memorial

8 days ago
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A Veterans Day event will be held at the Hercules Veteran’s Memorial on November 11 at 11:00 a.m. with guest speakers, a color guard, music, light refreshments, and more, hosted by the Hercules/Rodeo/Crockett Rotary Club and Phillips 66.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hercules Parks & Recreation

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