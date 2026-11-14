In Birthday Memory of 'Family Affair' Star Brian Keith: 30 Years After His Suicide

Photo by imdb.com

It's been 30 years since the devastating suicide of beloved actor Brian Keith, best known as the star of Family Affair, which debuted 50 years ago on CBS. This is his story.

A Closer Look

Before he became America’s favorite reluctant bachelor uncle, Brian Keith, born November 14, 1921, in Bayonne, New Jersey, spent years playing rugged cowboys, military officers, and tough-talking brawlers.

That contrast was precisely what made Family Affair work when it premiered in 1966. Cast as Bill Davis, a globe-trotting, wealthy New York civil engineer suddenly tasked with raising his late brother's three orphaned children alongside his proper English valet, Mr. French, Keith brought an unsentimental, gravelly warmth to a premise that could have easily drowned in treacle.

On set, Keith was famously no-nonsense, despising Hollywood pretension and insisting on doing things his own way. Production supervisor John G. Stephens recounted a classic standoff during filming when Keith stubbornly mispronounced the Indiana city of Terre Haute as "Terre Hut."

"I'll call it Terre Hut whether you like it or not," Keith told producers when they tried to correct him. When angry letters poured in from Indiana residents after the episode aired, Keith remained entirely unbothered. "What the [heck] do they know?" he quipped. When Stephens pointed out that the letter-writers lived there, Keith shot back, "Ah, [forget] 'em."

Despite the Gruff Exterior

Despite his gruff exterior, Keith formed a genuine bond with his young co-stars, Kathy Garver, Johnny Whitaker, and Anissa Jones, and kept the mood loose on the soundstage. Co-star Sebastian Cabot recalled how Keith would playfully needle him whenever Mr. French’s theatrical flourishes got too grandiose during rehearsals: "At times, Brian Keith [would] turn and say, 'I can't watch it.'"

Yet like Keith, the young cast quickly learned to avoid the exhausting Hollywood publicity machine; as Whitaker later observed of his late co-star Jones, "Anissa liked to act, but she was more like Brian. She didn't like doing the publicity."

Decades after Family Affair wrapped in 1971, Keith’s grounded, big-hearted performance remains the gold standard for classic sitcom father figures.

Tragically, Keith committed suicide in February 1997.

[Note: Unless otherwise indicated, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article are from interviews conducted by the author with those mentioned.]



