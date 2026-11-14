In Memory of McLean Stevenson, and the Heartbreak of Henry Blake: A Tragic 'M*A*S*H' Look Back

McLean Stevenson on 'M*A*S*H,' as Col. Henry Blake (left), and years later, in real life Photo by Classic TV Preservation Society

It's been thirty years since the tragic death of beloved M*A*S*H actor McLean Stevenson. He had a warm, slightly flustered comic cadence that made his Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake the beating heart of that famed military TV comedy. When the Korean War dramedy premiered in 1972, Stevenson’s Blake served as the ultimate foil to the surgical unit’s rebellious young doctors: a commanding officer who wore a fishing lure on his hat, struggled with military protocol, and cared deeply for his staff. Alongside Alan Alda and Wayne Rogers, Stevenson helped transform a risky adaptation of a hit film into a cultural juggernaut.

A Closer Look

Yet behind the infectious laughter at the 4077th, Stevenson grew restless. Feeling overshadowed as the ensemble expanded and Alda’s Hawkeye Pierce took center stage, the actor walked away after just three seasons, leading to Henry Blake’s shocking, off-screen plane crash in the 1975 season finale, a television moment that still devastates viewers decades later.

"I'm tired of being one of six," Stevenson told TV Guide regarding his decision to exit the series. "I want to be one of one."

Unfortunately, Hollywood proved far less forgiving outside the Korean compound. Stevenson headlined a string of short-lived sitcoms, including The McLean Stevenson Show, In the Beginning, and Condo, none of which captured the magic he had left behind. Looking back years later with refreshing candor and zero self-pity, Stevenson dissected the miscalculation that defined his post-M*A*S*H career.

"The mistake was that I thought everybody in America loved McLean Stevenson," he reflected in the retrospective documentary Memories of M*A*S*H. "That was not the case. Everybody loved Henry Blake. So if you go and do The McLean Stevenson Show, nobody cares about McLean Stevenson."

The Big Picture

Despite it all, McLean Stevenson never lost his love for the craft, adding in an interview with The Baltimore Sun: "I did some terrible shows. But nobody made me do it. I did everything by choice. I love working." On the anniversary of his birth, television fans remember him not for the missteps, but for bringing unforgettable humanity to one of classic TV's finest hours.



