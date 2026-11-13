Ronnie Schell (left) and Jim Nabors in publicity photo for 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' Photo by pinterest.com

In a final salute to TV's fictional Camp Henderson marine barracks, actor/comedian Ronnie Schell, who had a supporting role on the military sitcom Gomer Pyle, USMC, starring Jim Nabors, died on Nabors' birthday; a poetic timing of demise.

A Closer Look

In the long, storied history of classic television, few coincidences feel as warm, or as script-worthy, as the final chapter of comedian and actor Ronnie Schell. When the energetic performer died from natural causes on June 12, 2026, at 94 in Los Angeles, classic TV fans immediately noticed the date. As fate would have it, June 12 was the birthday of his beloved Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. co-star and lifelong friend, Jim Nabors, who was born on June 12, 1930. For two men whose easygoing chemistry helped define 1960s sitcom comfort food, it was a poignant final curtain call.

More About Pyle

Premiering in 1964 as a spin-off of The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. starred Nabors as the hopelessly naive, big-hearted Marine private from Mayberry. While Frank Sutton’s perpetually exasperated Sergeant Vince Carter provided the loud comedic fireworks, Schell grounded the barracks as Private—and later Corporal—Duke Slater.

Schell’s presence on the series was uniquely semi-regular by design, reflecting his rising demand as a stand-up comic and leading man. After three seasons as Gomer’s loyal bunkmate and voice of reason, Schell departed Camp Henderson in 1967 to star as a disc jockey in the CBS sitcom Good Morning World. When that series wrapped after a single season, Schell returned to Gomer Pyle for its fifth and final year in 1968, newly promoted to corporal and serving as a diplomatic buffer between Pyle’s innocent misadventures and Sergeant Carter’s volcanic temper.

Off-camera, the bond between Nabors and Schell mirrored their on-screen camaraderie. Following the sitcom’s conclusion in 1969, Nabors invited Schell to join him on the variety series The Jim Nabors Hour, keeping their comedic rhythm alive for audiences into the 1970s.

The Big Picture

By the time he passed at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Ronnie Schell had outlived his Gomer Pyle castmates, as the last surviving main member of the beloved platoon. Leaving the stage on Jim Nabors’ birthday felt less like a somber ending and more like one last, perfectly timed reunion; two old friends reporting for duty together once again.



