Director Garry Marshall (left) directed Jackie Gleason (middle) and Tom Hanks (right) in 'Nothing in Common' Photo by Classic TV Preservation Society

On November 13, 1934, television and film titan Garry Marshall was born, a date he later immortalized in pop culture as the exact day Felix Unger was kicked out of his apartment on The Odd Couple. While Marshall built an empire on bright sitcoms and breezy romances, one of his most enduring achievements was coaxing comedy legend Jackie Gleason out of retirement for a bittersweet swansong: 1986’s Nothing in Common.

A Closer Look

By the mid-1980s, Jackie Gleason was in failing health and ready to leave Hollywood behind. Marshall, however, refused to move forward with Nothing in Common unless "The Great One" played the stubborn, aging father opposite a young Tom Hanks.

According to Marshall’s 2012 memoir, My Happy Days in Hollywood, producer Ray Stark finally broke the stalemate with a blunt phone call, asking Gleason if he really wanted his cinematic legacy to end with the 1983 box-office flop Smokey and the Bandit Part 3. Gleason agreed to take the role on one condition: it would be his final screen performance.

For Marshall, the film was a deliberate thematic evolution from his 1984 coming-of-age hit The Flamingo Kid, which pitted Matt Dillon’s working-class cabana boy against the glitzy allure of a flashy car dealer (Richard Crenna) and the quiet dignity of his father (Hector Elizondo). Marshall viewed Nothing in Common as a humorous yet poignant "exploration of how much we owe our parents."

The Contrast

As Marshall explained while contrasting the two stories: "The Flamingo Kid was set in an age of comparative innocence, when notions of thrift, hard work and a good education were challenged by the values of the get-rich-quick society. There's been a lot of upward mobility in the time between the stories. The family relationship in 'Nothing in Common' is more complex. It's much more of a dramatic comedy."

Guiding two comic juggernauts into dramatic territory proved challenging on set. In a 2006 Directors Guild of America (DGA) Visual History interview, Marshall recalled how a pivotal hospital scene initially stalled because nobody could stop cracking jokes:

"We had a hospital scene. Now, Tom is a comic guy, and Jackie Gleason is comical, and I come from comedy, so it was a very serious scene. So we weren't getting it, and finally Jackie Gleason said, 'You know what's wrong? We're all doing hospital room jokes,' so he says, 'We must have an exorcism and free this room of all humor.' So the three of us, like idiots, ran around doing every bedpan, nurse, hospital joke ever done in the history of comedy and finally Jackie says, 'It's gone. It's all gone. Now we can do the serious scene.'"

The ritual worked. Hanks delivered his first dramatic on-screen tears; a watershed moment that elevated both Hanks, fresh off broad comedies like Bachelor Party, and Marshall into a new tier of dramatic storytelling.

The Big Picture

Off-camera, Jackie Gleason’s frailty mirrored his character's. Battling colon and liver cancer alongside severe diabetes and phlebitis, he quietly confided to his daughter during production that he did not have long to live. Gleason passed away nearly a year after the film's release, having lived long enough to watch and deeply appreciate his final performance; a fitting, deeply human finale orchestrated by a director who knew that the best comedy always comes from the heart.



