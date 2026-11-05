'The Waltons' Feud Between Grandparents Will Geer & Ellen Corby: Decades After Their Tragic Deaths

Photo by Classic TV Preservation Society

To millions of television viewers gathered around the hearth in the 1970s, Zebulon and Esther Walton represented the steadfast soul of rural America. The flinty warmth of Ellen Corby teamed with the robust exuberance of Will Geer brought their TV grandparental roles to life on The Waltons, grounding the 1970s CBS Depression-era drama in generational grit and unconditional affection. Yet behind the porch rockers and down-home wisdom stood two seasoned, unconventional veterans whose off-screen bond was as fiery as it was devoted. This is their story.

A Closer Look

Will Geer arrived on Walton’s Mountain with a storied past: a botanist, Shakespearean performer, and radical activist blacklisted during the McCarthy era. Corby was an Academy Award–nominated character actor renowned for her stern, uncompromising screen presence. Together, they conjured a chemistry built on sharp wit and genuine tenderness.

Off-camera, Geer delighted in teasing his buttoned-up partner. During an interview with The Santa Fe New Mexican, Geer recalled joking to a reporter that he kept “my favorite wife on the West Coast, a common-law wife on the East Coast, and grandma on the set.” The cheeky remark triggered immediate fallout from Corby. Recounting the feud in an archival feature chronicled by Corby, Geer laughed:

"She read that, and she was so furious she didn’t speak to me for a week...It was just a joke, I told her.”

After Corby returned from a trip with an embroidered poncho as a peace offering, Geer could not resist ribbing her again, asking what kind of fans read supermarket tabloids. Still, Geer reaffirmed their underlying affection: “Oh, we’re great friends, Grandma Walton and me."

For Corby, who never had children or grandchildren of her own, the bond on set went far deeper than playful friction. She once reflected on stepping into the matriarchal role, saying, “This show is what I’ve ALWAYS wanted."

That bond faced its sternest test in late 1976 when Corby suffered a massive stroke. Fearing her career had vanished, Corby later admitted, “I was afraid the producers wouldn’t want me back. After all, I had caused them a great inconvenience, delayed production, and didn’t seem very healthy."

Geer, however, championed her return, ensuring the set accommodated her recovery so Esther Walton could come home.

When Geer died suddenly of respiratory failure in April 1978, the loss devastated Corby and the entire cast. The series memorialized his passing on-screen, burying Grandpa Walton under the Virginia pines. Corby pressed on, carrying Esther’s quiet dignity alone, forever tethered to the free-spirited partner who had shared her mountain.



