Art Garfunkel Turns 85: Beyond "The Bridge Over Troubled Water"

Art Garfunkel performing at the London Palladium in July 2017 Photo by Raph PH/commons.wikimedia.org

Trailblazing musician Art Garfunkel is now 85 years young. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and former half of Simon & Garfunkel embodies an enduring dedication to melodic purity and reflection. This is his story.

A Closer Look

For decades, Art Garfunkel’s delicate, crystalline tenor provided the emotional spine for masterpieces like “The Sound of Silence” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water." Reflecting on the profound calling of performance, Garfunkel once noted the enduring pull of melody:

“We human beings are tuned such that we crave great melody and great lyrics. And if somebody writes a great song, it's timeless that we as humans are going to feel something for that and there's going to be a real appreciation."

Even after overcoming vocal cord paresis in the 2010s, he saw stage performance not as nostalgia, but as gratitude and sheer will. Discussing his return to touring, he recalled pushing through uncertain rehearsals:

“I delight in hearing that Artie Garfunkel sound coming out of my mouth."

Beyond music, Garfunkel has long lived as an eccentric explorer, crossing entire continents on foot and filling notebooks with observations. Yet his most in-depth reflections recently centered on reconciliation with longtime collaborator Paul Simon.

Recounting an emotional meeting to repair their decades-long rift, Garfunkel shared: “For me, it was about wanting to make amends before it's too late. It felt like we were back in a wonderful place. As I think about it now, tears are rolling down my cheeks. I can still feel his hug."

The Big Picture

At 85, Art Garfunkel remains not just a custodian of 1960s counterculture, but an artist whose warmth and vocal grace remain untarnished by the passage of time.



