    • Herald-Tribune

    VIN'S PEOPLE: Manatee County students rally for the community during Milton cleanup

    By Vin Mannix,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COktQ_0wO4DT7G00

    A bow to those Manatee School District students helping our community clean up in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

    Take Bayshore High’s wrestlers.

    Coach Anthony Slack suspended practice for two weeks so the Bruins, ranked 11 th in the state preseason poll, could donate their time to a noble cause.

    “The message I wanted them to get is that taking care of our families and community is bigger than wrestling,” he said. “I wanted them to have the experience so they are more likely to help in the future on their own.”

    The Bruins helped at Cortez Village, some Parrish neighborhoods, and Palmetto’s Tropic Isles Mobile Home Park among other places in need.

    “Anybody who asked,” Coach said.

    His wrestlers include Bradley Cartagena , Broc Dahlin (No. 1 in the state at 132 pounds), Jeremiah Coleman, Israel Garcia, Noah McCarthy, Nestor Olivera, Yanuel Pantoja, Raymond Rivera-Colon and Jayden Shannon , as well as Assistant Coach Bobby Dahlin and his wife, Somer .

    “This is what people should know about when they think of Bayshore – our kids placing others in front of themselves,” said Assistant Principal Dorlinda Carlson .

    More students who answered the call for help at Tropic Isles were Palmetto High JROTC Cadets Kenia Arellano, Skyler Campbell, Cyris Cooper, Blanca Gasperin, Angel Hernandez, Auero Navis-Torres, Collin Pierre, Enrique Ramirez and Daniel Rivera ; Southeast International Baccalaureate students Miranda Herrera and Michelle Rodriguez-Lora; and Lakewood Ranch High basketball’s Ben Boisvert, Jack McCartney, and Zac Rubal along with Head Coach George Holub and Assistant Coach Greg Purpus.

    · That’s 30 years of wedded bliss for Christina Crane and Tom Donegan .

    · Gary Womble , a Sarasota High track star in the late '60s and Olympic-caliber quarter-miler with the University of Tennessee’s powerhouse in the early '70s, is 75 years young Monday.

    · And Al Frank is 67. Sheesh, a kid.

    · Props to Parrish Community High’s first-time district champion volleyball team that includes seniors Morgan Brouwer, Ellie Ferreira, Peyton Hayworth, Carsyn Kull and Julia Smith, juniors Mia Davis and Lily McKeon, and sophomores Alysa Jones, Khyler Reed, Lily Smith, and Audrie Wilson .

    Head Coach Danielle Stevenson also lauded the support of the JV including sophomores Lily Clark, Annie Joiner, Maliya Ogle, and Emma Zagrocki , freshmen Addie Brouwer, Chloe Davis, Katelyn Edwards, Chanel Jones, Aubrie Kersting, Payton Lake, Natalie Metzger, Ella O’Connor, Tailyn Saal, and Juliet Sprague .

    The Lady Bulls assistant coaches are Cynthia Deterding, Ken Deterding, Buddy Jones and Duystn Woropay.

    · Gina Tuttle is 39. Again.

    · Cindy Denison , too.

    · Manatee Memorial Hospital’s latest BEE Award Winner is Bryan Hogan of Central Supply for his dedicated service and willingness to go above and beyond for colleagues.

    · Could be an impactful brotherly reunion when Saint Stephen’s alumni Sydney and Chase Brown meet in Cincinnati today. Sydney is a special teams ace for the Philadelphia Eagles and Chase returns kickoffs for the Bengals.

    For the first time in their football careers, the twins are on opposing teams.

    Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. X: @vinmannix.

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: VIN'S PEOPLE: Manatee County students rally for the community during Milton cleanup

    Marilyn Frost Frost
    1d ago
    Nice job COACH! KIDS are greatand will carry these lessons intotheir Future! Thanks to the kidsfor getting involved!!
