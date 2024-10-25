Open in App
    One of best waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Bradenton reopens after hurricane closure

    By Wade Tatangelo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCAZP_0wLSAGyC00

    One of the best waterfront restaurants in Sarasota and Bradenton for locally sourced seafood has reopened after nearly a month-long closure caused by damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

    Cortez Kitchen, nestled along the north Sarasota Bay in the historic commercial fishing village of Cortez in west Manatee County near Anna Maria Island, is a cherished Old Florida landmark. In fact, this super casual, open-air restaurant has been a destination for fresh seafood, strong cocktails, and live music for over two decades — and I've happily frequented the place since 2004.

    Hurricane Helene caused significant damage to all of their kitchen equipment, followed by more damage from Hurricane Milton. After weeks of hard work, however, Cortez Kitchen began welcoming guests back on Thursday, Oct. 24, a week after their next-door neighbor and sister restaurant, Swordfish Grill, which sits considerably higher above the water, reopened.

    What makes Cortez Kitchen near Sarasota and Bradenton stand out

    Cortez Kitchen is owned by John Banyas, a fourth-generation commercial fisherman who was born and raised in Cortez and on Anna Maria Island. His many successful endeavors include owning and operating the Cortez businesses Swordfish Grill — another one of my favorite waterfront restaurants — Cortez Bait & Seafood fish market, and N.E. Taylor Boatworks full-service boatyard. Banyas' Swordfish Grill staff, led by general managers Lily Banyas (his daughter) and Adam Sears, are overseeing Cortez Kitchen, located next door to Swordfish. Like Swordfish, Cortez Kitchen excels at serving fresh, skillfully prepared seafood.

    What to order at Cortez Kitchen

    Stone crab . Florida stone crab season started on Oct. 15, and when Cortez Kitchen reopened on Thursday, Oct. 24, we ordered the appetizer consisting of a half-pound of medium-sized claws ($19). They were excellent. Served slightly chilled, the sweet, tender meat carried a hint of brine, reminiscent of its recent adventures in the Gulf waters. The delicate meat paired nicely with the kitchen's tangy homemade mustard sauce — but really, the crab meat required no condiments.

    Buffalo grouper bites. For many years now, the first thing I typically order when visiting Cortez Kitchen is the tender pieces of fresh Gulf grouper, fried and tossed in hot sauce, best enjoyed with a dollop of blue cheese and an ice-cold beer. Along with stone crab, the Buffalo grouper bites ($22) are the ideal way to begin your seafood feast.

    Grouper sandwich with hush puppies. Offered blackened, fried, or grilled, I prefer my Cortez Kitchen grouper sandwich blackened, with the seasoning pairing perfectly with the remoulade that accompanies the sandwich, served with tomato and lettuce on a toasted Kaiser roll. I also highly recommend getting your grouper sandwich with a side of Cortez Kitchen's house-made hush puppies ($26 for the grouper sandwich and a side), which are balls of deep-fried cornmeal deliciousness, especially when paired with a ramekin of the restaurant's honey butter.

    Scallops risotto. While there’s nothing fancy about Cortez Kitchen, several of their entrées would be welcome additions to the menus of many of the region’s top fine-dining destinations, particularly their scallops risotto ($28). The succulent jumbo scallops are carefully seared and smartly complemented by lemon Parmesan risotto and basil, and served with a veggie such as asparagus.

    Did you know?

    In addition to being an essential Florida spot for fresh seafood, Cortez Kitchen is among my favorite live music venues, hosting local acts most Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. Go to cortezkitchenfl.com/events to see their roster, which includes multiple dates featuring singer, guitarist, and songwriter Frankie Lombardi. He spent about two decades as a drummer and backup vocalist in Dickey Betts' various bands, appearing on multiple Betts recordings, including his final album, the 2019 live release "Ramblin' Man Live at the St. George Theatre."

    If you go

    Cortez Kitchen is at 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. For more information, call 941-900-1506 or visit cortezkitchenfl.com .

    Wade Tatangelo is Ticket Editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, and Florida Regional Dining and Entertainment Editor for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram . He can be reached by email at wade.tatangelo@heraldtribune.com.

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: One of best waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Bradenton reopens after hurricane closure

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    sr68
    1d ago
    Build it and they will come
    F.O.
    1d ago
    Lower the prices please.
    View all comments

