    • Herald-Tribune

    Top 5 concerts this week in Sarasota, Palmetto, Englewood

    By Jimmy Geurts, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

    2 days ago

    Just about every aspect of life in the Sarasota area has been affected by Hurricane Milton and Helene, including the live music scene, with multiple concerts postponed last week (and Sarasota's premier performing arts venue, Van Wezel, canceling all their shows through the rest of 2024 .) That might help explain why this week's concert picks installment is only five items, more typical of the dog days of summer than what's usually one of the busiest times of the year . Yet fret not if you're a live music lover, as those five concerts all feature notable artists, spanning a variety of genres.

    We kick off this week with two concerts featuring Latin Grammy-nominated acts, one of whom is up for an award at this year's ceremony and resides right here in Sarasota. Another one of Sarasota-Manatee's most popular music acts will also play locally, as will a two-time Blues Music Award winner and a country musician who was recently praised and covered by Kelly Clarkson , playing a Halloween night show (so bring your cowboy boots or your witch boots.) Here are this week's highlights. Event details are subject to change.

    Renesito

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nojve_0wLQpBsg00

    Cuban-born musician and Sarasota resident Renesito Avich, who is known for playing the Cuban-originating tres and has been nominated for multiple Latin Grammys, will return to Fogartyville this weekend. Avich is up for another Latin Grammy at this year's ceremony, taking place Nov. 14 in Miami, nominated for Best Tropical Song for his track "Baila Y Goza" with Rafael "Pollo" Brito. He also earned Latin Grammy nominations for Best Instrumental Album for 2023's "Tres" and Best Traditional Tropical Album for 2022's "Café con Cariño." 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show Friday; Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota; $35, $30 members, $15 students ages 13 and up general admission patio seating (indoor reserved seating sold out); 941-894-6469; fogartyville.org

    Cardenales de Nuevo León

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3Z9v_0wLQpBsg00

    Another Latin Grammy-nominated musical act, the group Cardenales de Nuevo León, will play Sarasota this weekend at Strobes Event Center. Performing the regional Mexican music style of norteño, Cardenales de Nuevo León (named after the Mexican state Nuevo León they hail from) earned its Latin Grammy nomination in the Best Norteño Album category for 2020's "La Historia Continúa." Fellow Nuevo León-based band Los Viejones de Linares will also perform. 8:30 p.m. doors Saturday; Strobes Event Center, 3251 17th St., Sarasota; $70 (ages 18 and up); 1-800-668-8080; ticketon.com

    Have Gun, Will Travel

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03W7EA_0wLQpBsg00

    One of Sarasota-Manatee's most popular musical acts for nearly two decades now, Bradenton alt-Americana group Have Gun, Will Travel will play a Manatee County show at Palmetto's Waypoint Bar & Grill. The band's music has appeared on the TV shows "The Good Wife" and "The Ranch" and been covered by outlets such as NPR and No Depression . The group's more recent releases include the 2022 EP "Silver Sounds," featuring the song "Our Fair City," which pays tribute to Bradenton with lyrical references to landmarks like Riverwalk, LECOM Park and Village of the Arts. 5 p.m. Saturday; Waypoint Bar & Grill, 11000 U.S.-41, Palmetto; 941-212-6600; waypoint27north.com

    Biscuit Miller and Friends

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14TtI3_0wLQpBsg00

    Bassist and singer-songwriter Biscuit Miller is set to return to Sarasota County restaurant and blues spot Englewoods on Dearborn this week. A two-time winner of the Blues Music Award for Instrumentalist — Bass, Miller has released albums including 2019's "Chicken Grease" and 2010's "Blues with a Smile," a fitting title for the charismatic performer. Along with leading his own group, Miller performed for years in the bands of other blues musicians such as Lonnie Brooks and Anthony Gomes (who recently visited the Sarasota area himself.) 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; $10; 941-475-7501; englewoodsondearborn.com

    Avery Anna

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAEYI_0wLQpBsg00

    Big Top Brewing Company's Cock N' Bull Live location, which hosts live music across various genres but has become a somewhat surprising hotspot for up-and-coming country musicians, continues that trend with Avery Anna playing a Halloween night concert. The 20-year-old Anna visits the venue after releasing "Breakup Over Breakfast" earlier this year, her first full-length following viral singles such as "Narcissist" and "Just Cause I Love You" released while she was still in high school. Her fans include Kelly Clarkson, who's covered Anna's songs multiple times on her popular Kellyoke video series, and country group Parmalee, who appear on her song "Lose You Again." 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31; Big Top Brewing Company at Cock N' Bull Live, 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; $20; 941-371-2939; bigtopbrewing.com

    If you would like to be considered for this story, please submit your event to tinyurl.com/SubmitEventHeraldTribune at least 10 days before our Thursday publication date.

    Email entertainment reporter Jimmy Geurts at jimmy.geurts@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing .

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Top 5 concerts this week in Sarasota, Palmetto, Englewood

