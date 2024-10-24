Open in App
    Sarasota's Dick Vitale to raffle off BMW 430i hybrid convertible for pediatric cancer research

    By Doug Fernandes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DZdY_0wJujwid00

    SARASOTA — Dick Vitale's drive to fight pediatric cancer will benefit one lucky raffle participant.

    To benefit The V Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research, the 85-year-old Lakewood Ranch resident and ESPN college basketball analyst is raffling off a 2025 BWM 430i xDrive hybrid convertible. Each chance to win the car is $100, and only 1,700 opportunities are being made available.

    Awesome, Baby!: ESPN's Dick Vitale finishes final radiation treatment for cancerous lymph node in his neck

    To purchase raffle tickets, go to v.org/vitaleraffle or dickvitale.com. The winner will be given to choice of either the BMW or cash.

    The 20th Annual Dick Vitale Gala will be held May 2, 2025 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. With nearly $93 million raised in the 19 previous Galas, Vitale has set a goal to exceed $100 million. Scheduled to be honored are University of Connecticut men's basketball coach Dan Hurley, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, former college basketball star Grant Hill, ESPN personality Hannah Storm, and former WNBA star Nancy Lieberman.

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota's Dick Vitale to raffle off BMW 430i hybrid convertible for pediatric cancer research

