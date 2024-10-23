Open in App
    Waterfront restaurant, apartments could replace Caddy’s Bradenton closed by Milton damage

    By Wade Tatangelo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

    2 days ago

    Fans of Caddy's Bradenton — the waterfront restaurant that permanently closed after sustaining damage from Hurricane Milton — might soon have a new dining and drinking destination at the same popular Riverwalk location.

    Downtown Sarasota-based Baird Inc., an investment firm led by entrepreneur Eric Baird that manages commercial real estate properties in the region, owns the property where Caddy's Bradenton operated at 801 Riverside Drive E. Originally opened on St. Patrick's Day 2017, Caddy's was on a month-to-month lease, according to Tyler Oakley, Baird Inc.'s vice president of finance and accounting.

    "We were obviously very disappointed to see what happened," Oakley said by phone on Tuesday, Oct. 22. "Caddy's was a staple of the area and a great tenant for a number of years, and it's terrible to see that happen. Going forward, we have no plan per se, but we're assessing. We wanted to do something with that site for a long time, and we're exploring our options."

    Ticket Newsletter: Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

    Waterfront restaurant, apartments to replace Caddy's Bradenton?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuSpP_0wIOSeJL00

    Oakley said one of those options is reviving their plan to create a mixed-use 400-unit apartment complex that would include a waterfront restaurant on the ground floor. The apartments, which could reach as high as nine stories, he said, would overlook the Manatee River adjacent to Tarpon Pointe Marina, which Baird Inc. also owns.

    "We're looking to partner with a best-in-class developer to create the type of opportunity we feel exists at that location," Oakley said. "When you're standing out there on the point, like I've done at Caddy's, it's really a special place."

    Baird Inc. recently purchased downtown Sarasota properties housing Café Amici and El Melvin Cocina Mexicana

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C87a9_0wIOSeJL00

    In September, Baird Inc. announced their purchase of the downtown Sarasota commercial properties located at 1355 and 1373 Main Street, which house the popular restaurants Café Amici and El Melvin Cocina Mexicana. The newly acquired buildings total 12,527 square feet and offer a blend of restaurant, retail, and art gallery/studio spaces, according to a press release.

    They were acquired from Chris Brown, co-owner of the Above the Bar Hospitality Group, which owns iconic Siesta Key Village nightspots and restaurants including The Beach Club, The Hub Baja Grill, The Cottage, and Summer House.

    “We are excited to invest in these distinguished properties at the heart of Sarasota,” said Eric Baird, CEO of Baird, Inc., in a statement. “This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering growth within the downtown community.”

    Wade Tatangelo is Ticket Editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, and Florida Regional Dining and Entertainment Editor for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram . He can be reached by email at wade.tatangelo@heraldtribune.com.

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Waterfront restaurant, apartments could replace Caddy’s Bradenton closed by Milton damage

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Carie (Cristofaro) Cabrera
    22h ago
    wowww just invite more and more people to move here!! It's already over crowded as it is!!
    BJPG
    1d ago
    WTF with all the apartments? They are monstrous eyesores everywhere. They all look empty, so build more.
    View all comments

