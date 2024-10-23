Open in App
    Who has the coolest lid? Vote now for Sarasota County's best high school football helmet

    By Ed Reed, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTWqG_0wIN8fj600

    Every football player wears one. They usually carry an image of the high school's mascot or logo or an abbreviation of the school name. They come in all sorts of colors.

    It's a football helmet. It's a vital piece of equipment but it also acts as a sign for a program. Pro and college teams build mystique and pride around their school's helmet and high schools are no different.

    So which Sarasota football program has done it best? Who has the top design in the county? The envy of all others?

    Scroll through the gallery at the top of this story to see all eight Sarasota County high school football helmets for the 2024 season and then select the one you like the best in our poll. The poll will remain open until Monday at 10 a.m.

    VOTE IN THE POLL HERE or below.

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Who has the coolest lid? Vote now for Sarasota County's best high school football helmet

