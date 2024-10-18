Opinion: 2 hurricanes later, does Sarasota really need a costly waterfront arts center?

Next Monday – in the aftermath of Milton and three other catastrophic “weather events” in our area since June – the Sarasota City Commission is scheduled to take a vote on the final implementation plan for the proposed new Sarasota Performing Arts Center at The Bay, the downtown waterfront makeover that has been in the works for more than a decade.

The implementation plan is intended to lay out, step by step, the process for building the facility, which will be owned by the city but operated by the nonprofit Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation .

In recent years this project to build a state-of-the art facility that could accommodate larger productions and audiences than the nearby Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall – controversial since its inception – has become even more debatable due to concerns about its cost, funding, location, design, parking and purpose.

Setting aside the largely disregarded matter of whether, given our recent multiple reminders of climate change and its increasing severity, we should even be considering spending millions of taxpayer dollars on a facility so close to the water, many unanswered questions remain.

Last month, the design team of Renzo Piano and Sarasota’s Sweet-Sparkman Architects, presented the first preliminary concept designs for the SPAC to the public at several town hall events.

Based on their assessments of the site and the community’s needs and desires, the design has morphed from an initial vision of a single big box in the center of the park to four separate raised buildings with view corridors to the water along U.S. 41.

The architects said the alternate design would leave more green space – a high public priority – while creating an “urban corridor” along Tamiami Trail.

What was not presented were any projected costs (other than operating expenses) nor any details for how those costs would be funded; any practical plan for parking; nor any intimation of intentions for the future use of the Van Wezel, which has served as Sarasota’s primary performing arts hall for more than half a century.

Up to now, the estimated cost of the SPAC has been projected at about $375 million – though that was for a single building, not the four now envisioned, which would surely be more expensive. ( Mayor Liz Alpert suggested that the project could be built in phases .)

The funding plan has always been for a 50-50 partnership, with half of the money coming from private philanthropy and the other half from public dollars, largely derived from a tax increment financing (TIF) district on downtown properties adjacent to The Bay.

But there are serious questions about both the public and private funding streams.

Both the city and the county collect TIF funds but to date, the county has been notably dragging its heels in support of the enterprise. In May, the SPAC Foundation offered to assume the full cost for the design cost and related work after at least two county commissioners objected to the funds coming from a trust for The Bay Park to which both the city and the county contribute.

Sarasota County Commissioner Mark Smith noted then that the county’s interlocal agreement with the city allows the county commission to deny any funding request for money out of the TIF revenue; this could surely be problematic down the line if the county balks.

As for the private financing arm, even acknowledging Sarasota’s notably generous philanthropic community, doubts remain there as well. It has been projected the new SPAC would, at least initially, operate at a deficit of about $4 million per year; according to the Foundation, this is a fiscal gap similar to many arts centers in similar markets.

Foundation CEO Tania Castroverde Moskalenko said she believes the “compelling” vision of the facility will stir sufficient philanthropy to make up the gap , but also acknowledged that current private gifts have amounted to “between $1 and $2 million a year.”

If those additional donations don’t materialize, the city could be left on the hook to make up the difference, resulting in higher taxes to residents or a diversion of taxpayer dollars from needed services. (Like, for example, adaptations to climate change.)

As for parking, in an effort to preserve as much green space as possible, the design team offered only a vague plan that would (presumably) eliminate the 877 car spaces in the Van Wezel lot and “decentralize” parking, with lots in several different locations north, south and east of the building.

They also showed plans for a larger “boaters parking” area near the 10 th Street boat ramp, but without saying whether this parking would also accommodate SPAC audiences. (I had visions of a traffic snarl as patrons, frantically driving from lot to lot as curtain time approached, tried to find an empty space.)

Finally, once again there was no mention of the Van Wezel or how it would be “repurposed,” though the SPAC design plan for three theaters of graduated sizes to accommodate both local and traveling productions seemed to preclude its continued use as a performing arts venue.

More: Opinion: Local elections change your life. Make your voice heard on this important race.

In July 2023, the city gave an appointed “purple ribbon” committee two years to determine the Van Wezel’s fate, but to date the community has heard nothing of its progress. In the meanwhile, for more than a decade, nothing was done to “harden” the quintessential purple symbol of Sarasota’s vibrant arts community against climate change.

Consequently, the building suffered severe damage in the recent hurricanes that has resulted in cancellation of all its shows through December. Given that initial designs for The Bay showed the Van Wezel conspicuously absent – until a public outcry caused a reversal – you had to wonder if this neglect was intentional.

Whether all these concerns can be resolved this week remains dubious; the deadline to sign a final agreement for the SPAC, which must include cost estimates, is Nov. 30. That seems like a lot to ask not only of the design team, but of the city, the county and community, which are still reeling from the impacts of two devastating hurricanes in less than a month and their consequent financial strains.

As someone whose home was flooded and badly damaged by both hurricanes, I’ve spent a lot of time this past week thinking about the practical realities of climate change. I’ve struggled to envision a sustainable financial/insurance model that could accommodate our continued determination to invest in infrastructure on the water’s edge.

As I’ve said before, Mother Nature is a formidable adversary who is never ultimately defeated.

Let’s hope that in this week’s discussion commissioners remember what should be foremost in their minds: the safety and well-being of residents; the financial stability of our municipality; the realities and consequences of climate change; and the preservation of our reputation as a premiere arts community – without fiscally burdening future generations due to unrealistic aspirations.

Contact Carrie Seidman at carrie.seidman@gmail.com or 505-238-0392.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Opinion: 2 hurricanes later, does Sarasota really need a costly waterfront arts center?