Sarasota restaurants reopen, other local dining icons remain closed by Hurricane Milton

Editor's note: This story was first published at 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, and last updated Sunday, Oct. 20.

Like so many people living in Sarasota-Manatee and around the world, one of my favorite things to do is vacation on Anna Maria Island , spending as much time as possible dining, drinking, and maybe enjoying live music at our favorite spots overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

More so than nearby barrier islands like Longboat Key and Siesta Key, Anna Maria Island offers numerous waterfront dining options, with two of the most famous, the Anna Maria City Pier Grill and Rod & Reel Pier, placing you right over the Gulf waters.

Alas, the walkway at the historic Anna Maria City Pier has suffered extensive damage, so it will be some time before the City Pier Grill reopens. When it does, I’ll be there, noshing on a burger and fries, sipping a cold draft beer, and hopefully listening to someone with a guitar playing a timeless tune by a Sunshine State hero like Jimmy Buffett or the Allman Brothers Band.

There will likely be a balmy breeze and views of Tampa Bay, with the Sunshine Skyway Bridge gleaming in the distance. But when I get back in line for another beer and glance to my right, something very important will likely still be missing: Rod & Reel Pier.

For an authentic, super-casual Old Florida experience, Rod & Reel Pier has always been one of my favorite restaurants in the state. Opened in 1947, the two-story structure stood at the end of a pier jutting into the Gulf. During my many visits over the years, I’ve spotted dolphins, sharks, manatees, and even a loggerhead turtle about the size of a Buick.

While you could dine upstairs, I always preferred grabbing a stool downstairs at the bar, gazing out at folks fishing off the dock overlooking Tampa Bay. Our tradition was grouper sandwiches at the bar, followed by sitting out on the dock, enjoying an ice-cold draft beer and taking in the view — which often included some form of sea life.

Now, Rod & Reel Pier is gone. The two-story restaurant at the end of the pier and the entire walkway leading to the dining establishment and fishing dock have been completely wiped away by Hurricane Milton, following severe damage from Hurricane Helene.

It’s enough to bring a tear to my eye.

Here’s to hoping Rod & Reel Pier is soon rebuilt, along with the Anna Maria City Pier. I’m already amazed at how fast local restaurants ravaged by these twin hurricanes are reopening , and I look forward to supporting as many as possible .

To help, here’s a snapshot focusing on Sarasota-Manatee waterfront and barrier island restaurants that have already reopened following closures caused by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene. You’ll find newly reopened dining spots to visit on Venice Island, Siesta Key, St. Armands Circle, Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island, the historic commercial fishing village of Cortez, and Bradenton Riverwalk.

Venice

Sharky's on the Pier , a Venice landmark founded in 1987 and named one of Florida's best beach bars numerous times , remained temporarily closed as of Oct. 17 while crews worked to remove storm-blown sand. However, its adjacent waterfront sister restaurant, Fins at Sharky's , is open for regular hours.

Venice Pier Group's other sister business, the Old Florida gem Snook Haven , located on the Myakka River, is also back open for regular hours. Additionally, the restaurant group operates the Siesta Beach concession stand, Siesta Beach Eats, which, as of Oct. 17, was working to reopen after restoring power. On Oct. 16, Siesta Beach Eats shared on social media that they were giving away free food throughout the week to those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

Additionally, the locally owned Daiquiri Deck is back open on the island at 300 W. Venice Ave. In fact, all five of Daiquiri Deck's locations — Siesta Key Village, Island of Venice, St. Armands, South Siesta Key, and Anna Maria Island's Bradenton Beach — are now open.

Siesta Key

While the storm surge sent feet of water across Siesta Key and its world-famous Siesta Beach , many of the restaurants in nearby Siesta Key Village are already reopening. Old Salty Dog , a Siesta Key Village icon dating back to 1986, reopened on Oct. 16.

Its sister restaurant of the same name in Venice has also reopened. However, as of Oct. 17, its Sarasota City Island restaurant remained temporarily closed. On Oct. 11, Old Salty Dog-City Island posted numerous photos of the damage they sustained from Hurricane Milton, with the caption: "Not the news you want to share. We will be back. #saltystrong."

St. Armands Circle

While many restaurants on St. Armands Circle remained temporarily closed due to wind and flood damage from Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, Shore has reopened its original second-floor location at 465 John Ringling Blvd. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, serving dishes such as its signature burger with truffle fries.

On Friday, Oct. 18, Shore's Longboat Key location reopened for regular business hours, as well. "After the impact of Hurricane Milton, we’re relieved to share that Shore will be reopening tomorrow (Oct. 18), resuming normal business hours," reads the Shore LBK social media post . "Our dedicated team has been working hard to restore and clean up our space to welcome you back safely.

"We hope that you and your loved ones are safe, and our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this storm. As always, we’re committed to being here for our community, and we look forward to seeing you again soon at Shore."

Longboat Key

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort, overlooking a private white sand beach and the Gulf of Mexico, hosted an unveiling ceremony on Aug. 16 , complete with flutes of champagne, Instagrammable hors d’oeuvres, and an aerialist performance as an homage to Sarasota’s Ringling Circus heritage.

Less than two months after opening, The St. Regis joined numerous other local businesses in temporarily closing due to the effects of Hurricane Helene , which struck on Sept. 26. The luxury hotel, with a total construction value estimated at $331.2 million and featuring multiple restaurants and a spa open to the public, announced it would remain closed until Oct. 10 "due to minimal impact from Hurricane Helene." Following Hurricane Milton, The St. Regis announced via social media on Oct. 17 that it had reopened. The hotel has also informed the Herald-Tribune that all its animals on site, including the fish in the saltwater lagoon and the tortoises, Jack and Rose, are safe.

The St. Regis Resort’s four main dining venues are the steakhouse CW Prime, the Northern Italian restaurant Riva, the poolside Latin American spot Aura, and the rooftop lounge serving Asian fusion cuisine, Oshen. There’s also The St. Regis Bar in the main lobby, the open-air Monkey Bar on the beach, and the hotel’s small café, Caroline’s. All of the restaurants and bars are open to the public, except Oshen, which is exclusive to hotel guests and resort members.

"The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort is now open following minimal impact from Hurricane Milton," The St. Regis said in a statement emailed to the Herald-Tribune. "Our dedicated team is actively restoring the landscaping to its original splendor, and we are excited to welcome the community back.

"We appreciate everyone’s understanding during our closure and look forward to providing exceptional dining experiences and vibrant events. Together, we celebrate resilience and the spirit of our community. For reservations and more information, please visit our website ."

Anna Maria Island

While the photos of the Rod & Reel and Anna Maria City Pier are heartbreaking, we have good news to report from the Bradenton Beach Pier, overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway in the Anna Maria Island city of Bradenton Beach: The Anna Maria Oyster Bar, located at the base of the pier, has reopened.

"After everything our community has been through, we’re ready to welcome you back with open arms," reads their Oct. 17 social media post . "While Hurricane Milton took our deck awning for a swim, our doors are open for you to come in, cool off, and recharge … We’re also happy to share that, with the Pier’s reopening, all Anna Maria Oyster Bars are now open and ready to serve our amazing community."

When I visited on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 20, AMOB hosted a robust crowd inside and at tables set up on the south end of the pier, where you can see the downtown Sarasota skyline in the distance. Their back patio remains temporarily closed due to Hurricane Milton damage, and the rest of the Bradenton Beach Pier, jutting out past the restaurant, also remains temporarily closed after sustaining visible damage.

On Saturday, I also stopped by the nearby Bridge Tender Inn, which also overlooks the Intracoastal. Their tiki bar, minus a large tree that will be missed, was back in business as well as one of its two inside bars (cash only), following flood and wind damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Island locals and visitors alike packed the tiki bar Saturday afternoon, happily drinking cocktails and cold cans of beer, eating cheeseburgers and hot dogs, socializing, and listening to live music. The positive vibe seemed to permeate throughout Bridge Street, despite numerous businesses still temporarily closed amidst piles of sand and debris, as well as the deeply sad sight of the ravaged Pines Trailer Park, whose residents have been informed they cannot rebuild their homes.

Bradenton Beach city officials said local municipalities received guidance from FEMA that will require mobile homes substantially damaged by the recent hurricanes to rebuild to standards for structures to be elevated above flood zones — a potentially cost-prohibitive requirement for residents of the two mobile home parks, according to an Oct. 18 Herald-Tribune report .

Our Saturday ended with drinks, chicken tenders, blackened mahi-mahi bites, great company, and impressive service at the Daiquiri Deck’s second-floor Bridge Street location, which was nearly fully operational, offering a large yet still limited food menu, with just its rooftop bar still temporarily closed. Unfortunately, the first-floor Bridge Street Bazaar gift shop, an island icon, and the next-door landmark, The Fish Hole Miniature Golf, remained temporarily closed Saturday due to flood damage.

Cortez

The homes and businesses of the historic Cortez commercial village, located on the northern end of Sarasota Bay, were hard hit by both Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene; however, two of Cortez's most popular waterfront restaurants, both among the best seafood destinations in the state, are back open. Tide Tables and Swordfish Grill were each welcoming guests back by Oct. 17.

Tide Tables, open since 2014, is owned by husband-and-wife team Bobby and Gwen Woodson, along with Karen Bell, owner of Star Fish Company and A.P. Bell Fish Company, a wholesale seafood dealer. Star Fish Company, which was named one of the best restaurants in the country earlier this year by USA TODAY , has remained temporarily closed as of Oct. 17 following significant storm surge damage.

Swordfish Grill, open since 2011, is owned by John Banyas. He's also the proprietor of the next-door restaurant and live music venue Cortez Kitchen, which closed in late September following major flood damage from Hurricane Helene. However, General Manager Adam Sears told me on Oct. 17 that they hope to reopen by Monday, Oct. 21, or Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Sears also informed me that they pulled all of their stone crab traps ahead of Hurricane Milton, which struck several days before Florida's stone crab season started on Oct. 15. The traps have been returned to the Gulf waters, and the fishermen will check the traps on Monday, Oct. 21, to see what this year's first harvest yielded.

Bradenton Riverwalk

If you happened to see Anderson Cooper get whacked in the head by debris while reporting from the Bradenton Riverwalk during Hurricane Milton , fear not — he's fine. The Riverwalk, though, sustained numerous injuries, including a multitude of felled trees, extensive damage to the playground, and the fishing pier near where Cooper stood during the storm.

Fortunately, the iconic Riverwalk restaurant Pier 22 has reopened with minimal damage, while Mattison's Riverwalk location notified the Herald-Tribune on Oct. 17 that it planned to reopen at 4 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18). Unfortunately, Caddy's Bradenton Riverwalk location sustained major damage, including a collapsed tiki hut that covered one of the two bars. Caddy's is currently closed, and we have reached out for comment regarding its future status.

Support local restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

Following Hurricane Helene, I wrote about Swordfish Grill posting a sign in its restaurant and on social media listing ways people could help those affected by the storm. Of course, everything on that list continues to ring true following Hurricane Milton. These include offering hands-on assistance and helping navigate the complex web of insurance claims.

I'm pretty good at manual labor but awful at figuring out insurance stuff (my much smarter wife, Kristin, takes care of that for us.) However, my favorite item on Swordfish Grill's list of ways to help remains No. 4: Support Locals by Dining Out.

"Dining at local restaurants helps workers and businesses stay afloat during the recovery," it reads. "Your meal is more than just food — it’s support for service industry workers facing challenges at home."

As I said before, I wholeheartedly agree with that statement and look forward to showing my support as often as possible. Please join me.

Wade Tatangelo is Ticket Editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, and Florida Regional Dining and Entertainment Editor for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram . He can be reached by email at wade.tatangelo@heraldtribune.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota restaurants reopen, other local dining icons remain closed by Hurricane Milton