Top 10 concerts this week in Sarasota, Bradenton, Port Charlotte

Editor's note: NocheUnidos at The Ringling and Gulfcoast Pride Festival and Street Party in the Rosemary District, which were included in the print version of this week's concert picks, have both since been postponed due to the effects of Hurricane Milton. Matthew Curry is also no longer scheduled to play with A Brother's Revival at The Twisted Fork.

It's another packed week in October for events in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, several of which involve live music. Downtown Sarasota park The Bay's monthlong celebration of its second anniversary, for instance, will feature a free concert this weekend by a Grammy-nominated group with a No. 1 hit to its name (who, it may be hard to believe, is actually visiting the Sarasota area for the second time this year.)

You'll find another Grammy-nominated performer in this concert picks installment, which also includes a fundraiser for a Port Charlotte memorial, a local kickoff show for a Gainesville music festival, and a farewell bash for a Bradenton restaurant and venue closing its doors . Here are this week's highlights. Event details are subject to change.

Average White Band

Two Terrific Years, the second anniversary celebration for downtown Sarasota park The Bay, will continue this week with events including a free concert by Average White Band. (It's actually the group's second visit to the Sarasota area this year, after headlining Venice Blues Festival's return in March.) The band is best known for their 1974 No. 1 hit "Pick Up the Pieces," which was also nominated for a Best R&B Instrumental Performance Grammy, in the first of the group's three Grammy nominations. Average White Band is currently on a farewell tour , with a lineup that still includes original members Alan Gorrie and Onnie McIntyre. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's "Sistas in the Name of Soul" will open. 7 p.m. Friday; Common Ground at The Bay Park, 1055 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota; free; twoterrificyears.org

Damon Fowler

Blues/roots singer-songwriter, guitarist and former Anna Maria Island resident Damon Fowler will visit Big Top Brewing Company (brewers of Fowler's IPA ) at its Cock N' Bull Live location. Fowler earlier this year released his latest studio album "Barnyard Smile," the follow-up to 2022's Alafia Moon," which topped the Billboard blues albums chart and earned a Blues Music Award nomination for Best Blues Album. Along with his solo career, Fowler also formerly played in the groups of late Allman Brothers Band cofounders Dickey Betts and Butch Trucks, and in the supergroup Southern Hospitality with Grammy-nominated pianist Victor Wainwright and former Floridian J.P. Soars. 7 p.m. Friday; Big Top Brewing Company at Cock N' Bull Live, 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; 941-371-2939; bigtopbrewing.com

Anthony Gomes

Although Joyland is primarily associated with country music, the Sarasota area venue has been known on occasion to host concerts by musicians from different genres. Those include blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Anthony Gomes, who previously played a Mardi Gras party at Joyland and returns there for a show Friday. Born in Toronto to a French-Canadian mother and Portuguese father, Gomes now resides in the St. Louis area and released his latest Billboard blues album chart-topping full-length "High Voltage Blues" in 2022. 6 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show Friday; Joyland, 8341 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; $20 advance, $25 day of, $30 ages 18-20; 941-210-4110; joylandsarasota.com

Birdrock Taco Shack's final show

After nearly a decade in business, Birdrock Taco Shack will close this month as chef/owner David Shiplett focuses his full attention on Cottonmouth, his other restaurant and music venue in Bradenton's Village of the Arts neighborhood. First, though, Birdrock will have its final day of business Friday featuring live music by reggae artist Greg Roy. Originally from Montego Bay, Jamaica and now based in Florida, Roy recently performed at Birdrock when the venue hosted a series of Friday night reggae concerts in July. 7 p.m. Friday; Birdrock Taco Shack, 1213 13th Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-545-9966; facebook.com/birdrocktaco

Johnny Rawls

Soul-blues musician Johnny Rawls will continue a string of Florida dates with shows at J.R.'s Old Packinghouse Cafe in Sarasota and Cottonmouth in Bradenton. Rawls has won or been nominated for several Blues Music Awards, primarily in the Soul Blues Male Artist and Soul Blues Album categories, including being nominated for both earlier this year following the release of his 2023 album "Walking Heart Attack." 7 p.m. Friday; J.R.'s Old Packinghouse Cafe, 987 S. Packinghouse Road, Sarasota; 941-371-9358; packinghousecafe.com ; 11:30 a.m. Sunday; Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton; $10; 941-243-3735; facebook.com/cottonmouthsoul

A Brother's Revival

The Twisted Fork will host this show with Allman Brothers Band tribute A Brother's Revival, fundraising for a Peacekeepers Memorial Tower in Port Charlotte. A Brother's Revival features David Goldflies, who played bass in ABB from 1978 to 1982; Chris Anderson, whose title track from his 1995 album "Old Friend" was later recorded by ABB on their final studio album "Hittin' the Note"; and Mike Kach, a longtime Dickey Betts band member. Michael Allman, son of ABB frontman Gregg Allman, is also set to appear as a special guest. Vin Gurino & the Conspiracy open. 5:30 p.m. Saturday; The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte; free, VIP extra; 941-235-3675; twistedfork.net

Sammy Figueroa & His Latin Jazz Explosion

Grammy-nominated percussionist Sammy Figueroa and his Latin Jazz Explosion band will visit Fogartyville in Sarasota for a show Sunday. Along with his own band Raíces, Figueroa had a prolific career as a session musician, appearing on albums by artists such as Average White Band, David Bowie, Chaka Khan, Chic, Miles Davis, Whitney Houston and Patti Smith. Eventually Figueroa moved to Miami and started a solo career, earning two Best Latin Jazz Album Grammy nominations for his albums "...And Sammy Walked In" and "The Magician." 3 p.m. doors, 4 p.m. show Sunday; Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota; $50, $45 members, $25 students ages 13 and up; 941-894-6469; fogartyville.org

Big Al and the Heavyweights

Louisiana blues band Big Al and the Heavyweights will also play Big Top's Cock N' Bull Live location this weekend, as part of the venue's Blues & Brews Sunday concert series. The group is led by "Big Al" Lauro, who used to perform as the Unknown Blues Band with Warren Haynes of Allman Brothers Band and Gov't Mule fame before the group's current iteration. The band frequently pays tribute to their Louisiana home in their music, with songs such as "Cajun Roux," "Hey, Hey Mardi Gras" and "Happy Mardi Gras to You." 3 p.m. Sunday; Big Top Brewing Company at Cock N' Bull Live, 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; 941-371-2939; bigtopbrewing.com

Pre-Fest Fest

Before Gainesville's annual punk extravaganza Fest returns for its 22th year Oct. 25-27, Bradenton venue Oscura will host this show the night before, featuring multiple bands who'll then play Fest. Topping the bill will be Camp Trash, whose singer Bryan Gorman lives in Bradenton and who are signed to Count Your Lucky Stars Records, releasing their 2022 debut album "The Long Way, The Slow Way" on the national indie/emo label. Also performing are Muncie, Indiana's Leisure Hour, Southington, Connecticut's The Most and Philadephia's Humilitarian (all of whom are playing Fest), as well as Florida bands Pilot Jonezz, Spanish Bombs and Truth Value. 6 p.m. doors, 6:30 p.m. show Thursday, Oct. 24; Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton; $15 advance, $20 day of; 941-201-4950; oscura.live

Chris Anderson

Along with performing in A Brother's Revival, guitarist and singer-songwriter Chris Anderson will also play Big Top's Cock N' Bull Live location this week. Anderson grew up in Sarasota and later joined Tampa-formed Southern rockers the Outlaws, best known for their songs "Green Grass & High Tides" and "There Goes Another Love Song." Anderson left the Outlaws in 2018 but remains a prolific live musician, both with other groups and as a solo performer. He will perform at Big Top with Brian Byrd, Mark Serio, Garrett Dawson and others. 7 p.m. Thursday; Big Top Brewing Company at Cock N' Bull Live, 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; free, $10 reserved table seat; 941-371-2939; bigtopbrewing.com

