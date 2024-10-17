Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Herald-Tribune

    Landmark Sarasota restaurant on St. Armands Circle reopens after Hurricane Milton closure

    By Wade Tatangelo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

    2 days ago

    Editor's note: This story was updated on Friday, Oct. 18, to reflect the opening of Shore's Longboat Key location.

    While many outstanding restaurants on St. Armands Circle remain temporarily closed due to wind and flood damage from Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, we’re happy to report that one of our favorites has reopened. In fact, just last month, I included the restaurant's signature burger in the fifth and final installment of my list of 50 best restaurants in the Sarasota area and what to order .

    On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Shore announced that they were reopening their original, second-floor St. Armands Circle location at 4 p.m. I spoke with a Shore manager on Wednesday morning (Oct. 16) and confirmed that the restaurant was indeed open for lunch and dinner. I also confirmed the signature burger is being served along with many other favorite Shore dishes. Alas, Shore's downstairs clothing store of the same name remains temporarily closed due to flooding from Hurricane Helene.

    Ticket Newsletter: Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

    Shore restaurant reopens St. Armands Circle location after Hurricane Milton closure

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdoSm_0wAL4zhy00

    Tom and Susan Leonard first opened Shore as a retail clothing store on St. Armands Circle in 2008. Four years later, with the help of their business partner, local restaurateur Mark Caragiulo, they opened a restaurant of the same name above the shop. My first rave review of Shore was published not too long after I joined the Herald-Tribune as a staff writer in 2013. This week, I was overjoyed to see they were back in business.

    "We are safe!" Shore St. Armands Circle posted to its Facebook page. "After weathering Hurricane Milton, we’re thankful to share that Shore at St. Armands will be opening today (Oct. 15) at 4 p.m.. Your continued encouragement means the world to us as we rebuild together. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the storm."

    The post continues to mention that while their elevators are still down, their team "has worked hard to get everything back in place for you. We look forward to seeing you tonight and sharing brighter days ahead. Stay safe, and see you soon!" the post reads.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dY6V_0wAL4zhy00

    Shore on Longboat Key has also reopened

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gpZB_0wAL4zhy00

    As much as I like the original Shore on St. Armands Circle, I'm an even bigger fan of their Manatee County location on Longboat Key overlooking Sarasota Bay. Opened about five years ago , the restaurant sits on 400 feet of waterfront with a 300-foot dock offering bayside access to boaters. On a scorching Saturday this past July, I visited Shore and its soothing views of the water, where I've seen plenty of dolphins over the years dating back to when the property housed Moore’s Stone Crab Restaurant.

    There are few foods I love more than a good burger, and perhaps the best one I tasted this summer was at the air-conditioned bar of Shore's Longboat Key location. I’ve enjoyed Shore's signature burger many times before , dating back to when the original location opened on St. Armands Circle, and, if memory serves, it has not changed one iota, which is a wonderful thing. This Shore Burger in July, though, was extra special to me, despite the fact that when I ordered it, I was honestly more interested in cooling off while enjoying the view of north Sarasota Bay and sipping an ice-cold beer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SXjv_0wAL4zhy00

    The grass-fed beef, which is ground daily, as the affable bartender enthusiastically offered, was cooked to a perfect medium, brimming with natural beefy flavor and smart salt and pepper seasoning. The bun, buttered and toasted, holds the thick, juicy patty and a melty blanket of Tillamook white cheddar, concealing a judicious spread of slightly sweet and savory bacon jam. Fresh lettuce, tomato, and white onion are offered on the side, along with truffle fries to complete the meal. Yeah, a superior burger and cold beer while gazing at Sarasota Bay sure make for a fine afternoon.

    On Friday, Oct. 18, Shore's Longboat Key location reopened for regular business hours, as well. "After the impact of Hurricane Milton, we’re relieved to share that Shore will be reopening tomorrow (Oct. 18), resuming normal business hours," reads the Shore LBK social media post . "Our dedicated team has been working hard to restore and clean up our space to welcome you back safely.

    "We hope that you and your loved ones are safe, and our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this storm. As always, we’re committed to being here for our community, and we look forward to seeing you again soon at Shore."

    Craving an amazing burger? Here are my top picks in Sarasota and Bradenton

    Tide Tables in historic Cortez fishing village reopens

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2Shq_0wAL4zhy00

    In related news, Tide Tables restaurant in the historic commercial fishing village of Cortez recently reopened . Like Shore on Longboat Key, Tide Tables, which is known for its fresh seafood, is among the most popular waterfront restaurants in Manatee County.

    More: Popular Sarasota, Bradenton waterfront restaurant Tide Tables reopens after Hurricane Milton closure

    If you go

    Shore is at 465 John Ringling Blvd., #200, Sarasota; 941-296-0301; and 800 Broadway St., Longboat Key; 941-259-4600; dineshore.com . The St. Armands Circle location is now open, while the Longboat Key location should be reopening soon. Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina, which is now open, is at 12507 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. For more information, call 941-567-6206 or visit tidetablescortez.com .

    Wade Tatangelo is Ticket Editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, and Florida Regional Dining and Entertainment Editor for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram . He can be reached by email at wade.tatangelo@heraldtribune.com.

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Landmark Sarasota restaurant on St. Armands Circle reopens after Hurricane Milton closure

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Andrea Junghans
    22h ago
    Just drove by today, so utterly sad, the destruction is over the top. Went to Lido Beach for a walk. The sand in the parking lot is 30 feet high. Still a layer to remove but you can drive on it without getting stuck. There were tractors scrapping it up. The beach was being cleared and the Pavillion was being worked on , taking the boards down. Wasn't open. The water was a murky shade of brownish green, but the sky was beautiful and the bounty of beautiful shells were there for the picking. St Armands Circle is hit or miss with businesses opening. Most of the trees are gone, the sand has been removed from the circle. It will take a while for the entire west coast to return but it will.
    wrabit
    2d ago
    Roof top restaurants with kitchens are the wave of the future.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeenalast hour
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Viral Florida Man Lieutenant Dan Arrested Again After His Boat Was Reportedly Declared A Public Health Hazard
    Whiskey Riff19 hours ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Owner tied 'trembling' dog to fence in rising waters of Hurricane Milton because he 'couldn’t find anyone to pick the dog up': Cops
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    After Hurricanes Helene and Milton, water-damaged vehicles may flood used car market
    Herald-Tribune1 day ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne2 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Postlast hour
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy