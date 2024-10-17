Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Herald-Tribune

    Opinion: We remain 'Gulf Coast Strong' during Hurricane Milton recovery

    By Phillip P. Lanham,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4NfE_0wAKH0FN00

    This has been a difficult time for all of us in our community.

    We share each other’s pain.

    Two monstrous hurricanes within two weeks have shaken our region to its core. But there's one thing I know to be true: We are a resilient community.

    And now is the time to unite to support each other through rebuilding and recovery. The Gulf Coast region has an incredible community spirit, and our commitment to supporting our neighbors in need is in our DNA.

    In the wake of these two devastating hurricanes, I’ve seen neighbors helping neighbors in many ways: lending a hand to chop down trees, serving hot meals to those without power, distributing water and even sharing gasoline when shortages were difficult to manage.

    The waiting period between when disaster strikes and when government resources become available can feel never-ending to those whose lives have been upended. Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Gulf Coast Rapid Response Fund helps fill the gap.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pH4sW_0wAKH0FN00

    We provide rapid, life-sustaining support for those who require immediate resources – some for the first time in their lives. Dealing with acute losses after a disaster can be overwhelming, leaving one feeling helpless.

    This is why Gulf Coast partners with boots-on-the-ground nonprofit organizations to identify where resources are most needed and then deploys funds to support relief and recovery efforts.

    Our team began preparing for Hurricane Milton the week before its landfall, and the first grant was issued seven hours before the hurricane reached our shoreline.

    In the days since Milton passed, we have provided $500,000 in support to local nonprofits deploying life-sustaining resources to our neighbors. I have immense gratitude for our dedicated board and team members for their steadfast commitment and compassion for our community.

    Nonprofits can use our Hurricane Milton Grant Inquiry Form ( www.GulfCoastCF.org/HurricaneGrant) to apply for grants that will be used to provide critical, life-sustaining support.

    Life-sustaining support includes short-term housing, food and water, case managers and care navigators, mental health services and needs-based "muck and gut" work within our service area.

    The impact of Gulf Coast’s Rapid Response Fund can already be seen.

    The first grant to United Way of South Sarasota County for more than $102,000 was used to procure gift cards for gasoline and groceries. It was also used to secure tools and personal protective equipment so that volunteers could get to work as soon as the storm passed – and begin securing temporary housing for those displaced from their homes.

    Other initial grants from Gulf Coast’s Rapid Response Fund include:

    • $25,000 to Lift Church for basic needs such as hot meals, health and hygiene products, and tarps and tools for home repairs.
    • $15,000 to Second Heart Homes, which experienced significant structural damage at several of its homes. These homes provide permanent supportive housing for unhoused individuals with mental health conditions.

    In addition, $15,000 was awarded to Better Together, which helps families weather life’s storms, especially when an actual storm becomes a crisis. For families without financial or social capital, a hurricane can push them over the edge, leaving children at risk.

    Better Together’s mission is to help families before they fall; it knocks on doors and responds to the immediate needs of those most vulnerable in our region. They mobilize hundreds of volunteers and work alongside government officials, local partners and churches to help families most affected by the storm.

    In the days and weeks to come, know that the board and staff of Gulf Coast Community Foundation are here to help.

    I encourage you to visit www.GulfCoastCF.org/RapidResponseFund and join us by giving to the fund – every dollar supports our neighbors, friends and community impacted by the storm.

    Together we are Gulf Coast Strong.

    Phillip P. Lanham is the CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Opinion: We remain 'Gulf Coast Strong' during Hurricane Milton recovery

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeenalast hour
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    After Hurricanes Helene and Milton, water-damaged vehicles may flood used car market
    Herald-Tribune1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy