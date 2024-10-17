Opinion: We remain 'Gulf Coast Strong' during Hurricane Milton recovery

This has been a difficult time for all of us in our community.

We share each other’s pain.

Two monstrous hurricanes within two weeks have shaken our region to its core. But there's one thing I know to be true: We are a resilient community.

And now is the time to unite to support each other through rebuilding and recovery. The Gulf Coast region has an incredible community spirit, and our commitment to supporting our neighbors in need is in our DNA.

In the wake of these two devastating hurricanes, I’ve seen neighbors helping neighbors in many ways: lending a hand to chop down trees, serving hot meals to those without power, distributing water and even sharing gasoline when shortages were difficult to manage.

The waiting period between when disaster strikes and when government resources become available can feel never-ending to those whose lives have been upended. Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Gulf Coast Rapid Response Fund helps fill the gap.

We provide rapid, life-sustaining support for those who require immediate resources – some for the first time in their lives. Dealing with acute losses after a disaster can be overwhelming, leaving one feeling helpless.

This is why Gulf Coast partners with boots-on-the-ground nonprofit organizations to identify where resources are most needed and then deploys funds to support relief and recovery efforts.

Our team began preparing for Hurricane Milton the week before its landfall, and the first grant was issued seven hours before the hurricane reached our shoreline.

In the days since Milton passed, we have provided $500,000 in support to local nonprofits deploying life-sustaining resources to our neighbors. I have immense gratitude for our dedicated board and team members for their steadfast commitment and compassion for our community.

Nonprofits can use our Hurricane Milton Grant Inquiry Form ( www.GulfCoastCF.org/HurricaneGrant) to apply for grants that will be used to provide critical, life-sustaining support.

Life-sustaining support includes short-term housing, food and water, case managers and care navigators, mental health services and needs-based "muck and gut" work within our service area.

The impact of Gulf Coast’s Rapid Response Fund can already be seen.

The first grant to United Way of South Sarasota County for more than $102,000 was used to procure gift cards for gasoline and groceries. It was also used to secure tools and personal protective equipment so that volunteers could get to work as soon as the storm passed – and begin securing temporary housing for those displaced from their homes.

Other initial grants from Gulf Coast’s Rapid Response Fund include:

$25,000 to Lift Church for basic needs such as hot meals, health and hygiene products, and tarps and tools for home repairs.

$15,000 to Second Heart Homes, which experienced significant structural damage at several of its homes. These homes provide permanent supportive housing for unhoused individuals with mental health conditions.

In addition, $15,000 was awarded to Better Together, which helps families weather life’s storms, especially when an actual storm becomes a crisis. For families without financial or social capital, a hurricane can push them over the edge, leaving children at risk.

Better Together’s mission is to help families before they fall; it knocks on doors and responds to the immediate needs of those most vulnerable in our region. They mobilize hundreds of volunteers and work alongside government officials, local partners and churches to help families most affected by the storm.

In the days and weeks to come, know that the board and staff of Gulf Coast Community Foundation are here to help.

I encourage you to visit www.GulfCoastCF.org/RapidResponseFund and join us by giving to the fund – every dollar supports our neighbors, friends and community impacted by the storm.

Together we are Gulf Coast Strong.

Phillip P. Lanham is the CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Opinion: We remain 'Gulf Coast Strong' during Hurricane Milton recovery