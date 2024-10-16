'Planetwalker' headlines Sarasota County's 19th annual Sustainable Communities Workshop

Registration is underway for the 19th annual Sustainable Communities Workshop featuring expert information about building and maintaining thriving, healthy, resilient communities.

The Nov. 7 event, developed by Sarasota County Extension, will explore the vital roles of earth, air, water, and fire within the ecosystem along with strategies to tackle local ecological challenges.

“This immersive workshop will highlight the intricate relationships among all living beings and the essential elements of earth, water, air, and fire," said Alia Garrett, outreach coordinator for Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability.

Sarasota County’s popularity has made the area a destination for many while also highlighting the need to protect limited resources and foster sustainable, equitable communities that respond to change. The daylong workshop will showcase the latest sustainability approaches.

And this year’s event features a unique perspective from headline speaker John Francis, known as the "Planetwalker."

Francis’ environmental work began in 1971 when he witnessed a tanker collision and oil spill in San Francisco Bay. It was then that he gave up the use of motorized vehicles and began to walk. He started walking, he said, because he felt partly responsible for the mess that washed up on the shore.

Several months later, on his 27th birthday, fed up with the arguments that his decision to walk seemed to create with friends, Francis took a vow of silence lasting for 17 years. During that time, he founded Planetwalk, a nonprofit focused on environmental awareness . Francis has a bachelor of science degree from Southern Oregon State College, a master's degree in environmental studies from the University of Montana-Missoula, and a doctor of philosophy degree in land resources from the Gaylord Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ending his silence, Francis served as project manager for the U.S. Coast Guard Oil Pollution Act staff in 1990 and was appointed a United Nations Environment Programs Goodwill Ambassador to the World’s Grassroots Communities in 1991. In 2005, he published "Planetwalker: How to Change Your World One Step at a Time."

Listening: A tool for change

Francis' "silent approach" helped him to listen more deeply to the world around him, particularly to the voices of nature and the communities he encountered. This, he said, fostered more awareness and respect for the environment and a deeper connection to the planet, demonstrating that meaningful change can often begin with thoughtful reflection.

The workshop dives into those connections, Garrett said, and features an "Elements of Sustainability" theme.

“Participants will gain a deeper appreciation of these interconnected elements that sustain life and the critical need to preserve this delicate balance.”

The workshop (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) offers both online and in-person participation options, with tickets costing $20-45 ($5-30 for students). In-person registrations include breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack by a Sarasota County Green Business Partner. Learn more and register at tiny.cc/ufsaraext_scw2024 . In-person attendance at the University of South Florida's Selby Auditorium and Pavilion, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, in Sarasota, is limited to 125.

For questions and more information, visit scgov.net/sustainablecommunities , email sustainablesarasota@scgov.net, or call 941-861-9901. For those requiring special accommodations to attend, contact 941-861-9901 or sustainablesarasota@scgov.net.

Submitted by Sarasota County Extension

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 'Planetwalker' headlines Sarasota County's 19th annual Sustainable Communities Workshop