    • Herald-Tribune

    Popular Sarasota, Bradenton waterfront restaurant reopens after Hurricane Milton closure

    By Wade Tatangelo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

    1 days ago

    One of the best waterfront restaurants in Sarasota and Bradenton — especially for those of us who love dining on fresh seafood in a fun, casual setting — has reopened following multiple closures caused by Hurricane Milton and Helene .

    Tide Tables is a popular waterfront dining destination known for its fresh seafood dishes, located on the west end of the historic commercial fishing village of Cortez that hugs the north end of Sarasota Bay. The restaurant features indoor and mostly outdoor seating, as well as a beer and wine tiki bar and marina, overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway and Anna Maria Island.

    Tide Tables began welcoming guests back for its regular hours of 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

    Restaurant reopening 10/17: Landmark Sarasota restaurant on St. Armands Circle reopens after Hurricane Milton closure

    Open or closed list updated 10/17: Waterfront restaurants after Hurricane Milton in Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice

    Ticket Newsletter: Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

    Tide Tables waterfront restaurant in Cortez fishing village reopens after Hurricane Milton and Helene closures

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2Shq_0w8nXFqt00

    The damage to Tide Tables caused by Hurricane Helene included a boat slamming into one of its docks and the replacement of its entire tiki bar overlooking the water. By Thursday (Oct. 3), though, Tide Tables was feeding its neighbors from Cortez Park, the ages-55-and-older mobile home community located next door, and by Friday (Oct. 4), they opened to the public.

    However, by 6 p.m. Friday, heavy rain caused flooding in Cortez, and Tide Tables closed. They reopened for a full day of business on Saturday (Oct. 5) before announcing they would be closing again on Sunday (Oct. 6) due to Hurricane Milton. Less than 10 days later, they're back in business, offering delightful daily specials such as grouper bisque and Thai chili grouper bites (two of my personal favorites) as well as a blackened mahi BLT and lobster ravioli special I must try. Sweet tooth? Tide Tables makes their own irresistible desserts, and on Tuesday, they were tempting guests with a chocolate crème brûlée.

    "We are so ready to see everyone," Tide Tables posted to social media. "Let's do this."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043scH_0w8nXFqt00

    Tide Tables' sister restaurant, Star Fish Co., remains temporarily closed

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrm0z_0w8nXFqt00

    Tide Tables, open since 2014, is owned by husband-and-wife team Bobby and Gwen Woodson, along with Karen Bell, owner of Star Fish Company and A.P. Bell Fish Company, a wholesale seafood dealer.

    Star Fish Company, which was named one of the best restaurants in the country earlier this year by USA TODAY , has remained temporarily closed following significant storm surge damage. However, that didn’t stop them from providing free pulled pork sandwiches with chips to those impacted by Hurricane Helene, along with ice for anyone in need. Now, the iconic restaurant and market has set up a supply tent for its neighbors after Hurricane Milton.

    "Star Fish is still closed after Hurricane Helene and Milton," the restaurant posted to social media on Sunday, Oct. 13. "We are cleaning up and going to open as soon as we can. This week, there will be a supplies tent set up for people in the community in need of water, diapers, paper products, cleaning supplies, canned goods, and more. Hours: Monday 12-4 and Tuesday-Friday 10-4."

    At 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, Star Fish posted photos of numerous supplies, writing: "Come one, come all! Please, if you need clothes, shampoo, soap, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, snacks, toilet paper, paper towels, water, diapers, and baby wipes. We have an abundance of supplies!"

    Within two hours of the post, it had been shared 105 times with hundreds of likes, hearts, and comments such as "God bless! Can’t wait until you're back open!! We’ll be there to support you."

    If you go

    Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina is at 12507 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. For more information, call 941-567-6206 or visit tidetablescortez.com .

    Wade Tatangelo is Ticket Editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, and Florida Regional Dining and Entertainment Editor for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram . He can be reached by email at wade.tatangelo@heraldtribune.com.

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Popular Sarasota, Bradenton waterfront restaurant reopens after Hurricane Milton closure

    xman2024sarasota
    1d ago
    good fresh fish catch every day, what you see is what you get, order-eat-scoot so others can enjoy, too, it’s a small place and eating out at or next to the bar is best, always tip the parking lot attendant he’s not out there just to admire your car he works for a living too.
    1d ago
    Awesome
