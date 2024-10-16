Open in App
    Herald-Tribune

    Top Halloween events in Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Port Charlotte

    By Jimmy Geurts, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

    1 days ago

    Editor's note: This story was written Monday, Oct. 7, ahead of Hurricane Milton being forecast to hit the Sarasota and Bradenton area as a Category 3 storm . Please check with the event organizer via the phone number or website provided before attending.

    If you haven't made Halloween plans yet, fear not, as there will be plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday locally, from earlier in the month to Oct. 31 proper, and for a variety of audiences.

    For kids, there'll be several family-friendly Halloween events, many including trick-or-treating. For adults, you'll find grown-up Halloween parties, including ones hosted by a downtown Sarasota bar recently named one of the best in the U.S. , and a restaurant housed in a historic four-floor building. There'll even be multiple dog costume contests for any pet pooches wanting to get in on the fun.

    Here are this year's top Halloween events in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, presented in chronological order. Event details are subject to change.

    100-plus things to do in October in Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Punta Gorda

    Sarasota bar named one of best in U.S.: Everything to know before you go

    Ticket Newsletter: Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

    The Boomobile

    The 45-minute, family-friendly Halloween trolley tour has children and their parents join WitchyPOO on the hunt for her missing Pumpkin all around downtown Sarasota’s historic landmarks. Dress up for a chance to win a prize. 6:30 p.m. select nights in October; Discover Sarasota Tours, 1826 Fourth St., Sarasota; $25.99 kids ages 2-11, $40.99 adults, including free soft drinks before boarding; 941-260-9818; discoversarasotatours.com

    Haunted Sarasota

    Discover Sarasota Tours also hosts this tour where passengers will hear stories about famous murders, visit spirited buildings and explore unsolved crimes during this 75-minute, air-conditioned nighttime tour hosted by Lady Melody, with surprise guests along the way. 8 p.m. most nights through Oct. 31; Discover Sarasota Tours, 1826 Fourth St., Sarasota; $53.99, including free beer/wine for guests age 21 and up before boarding; 941-260-9818; discoversarasotatours.com

    Haunted Trail Carnival

    Update: Haunted Trail Carnival has been canceled, according to Let's Play Sarasota's website. Bark-O-Ween, Pumpkin Splash, and Trunk or Treat will continue as scheduled.

    The family-friendly event features games and activities, trick or treating, and spooky surprises along a half-mile walking trail. 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 18; Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St., Sarasota; free; letsplaysarasota.com

    A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

    The concert features a string quartet in a candlelit setting performing Halloween-inspired music, including songs from "The Exorcist," "Stranger Things," "Beetlejuice," "The Addams Family," "Halloween," "Psycho," "Ghostbusters," "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas"; classical pieces such as "Danse Macabre" and "Night on Bald Mountain"; and Michael Jackson's "Thriller." 8 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25; St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota; $44-$71, $4.40 flexible cancellation and $10 candlelit photo add-ons; candlelightexperience.com

    Halloween Notte

    This Halloween event will return with a new Nightmare Under the Big Top Show, haunted house, hayride, food, games, pumpkin patch, vendors and more. Oct. 18-20, 25-27 and 31-Nov. 2; Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte; $5 event admission only, $25 including unlimited visits to haunted house and hayride; 941-416-2548; halloweennotte.com

    Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular

    Update: Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular has been canceled due to impacts from the recent storms, according to Sarasota County Government .

    The event features free children's games, activities, community booths and a sensory area in the stadium concourse and on the baseball field from 4 to 6:45 p.m.; a Halloween costume parade around the bases with the Orioles' Bird at 6:45 p.m.; and the movie "Monster House" starting at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to watch the movie from the outfield or watch it from stadium seating. 4-9 p.m. Oct. 19; Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota; attendees encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit All Faiths Food Bank; sarasotacountyparks.com

    Frightfully Fun Trick-or-Treat

    Dress in your favorite costume and follow the trick-or-treat trail, along with character meet and greets, a dance party, bounce houses, games, crafts and more. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota; 941-552-7000; mallatutc.com

    Hard Heart Burlesque

    Hard Heart celebrates Halloween, their favorite time of the year, with a show featuring "glamour ghouls, boo-bies, and sultry creatures that bump and grind in the night." 8 p.m. Oct. 20; McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; $37; 941-925-3869; mccurdyscomedy.com

    Bark-O-Ween

    Dress up your dog and participate in a judged costume parade for a chance to win fun, dog-friendly prizes. 5:30-6 p.m. Oct. 24; Arlington Park Dog Park, 2650 Waldemere St., Sarasota; free; 941-263-6732; letsplaysarasota.com

    ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37plid_0w8mf49q00

    The Players puts on its annual Halloween outdoor production based on Washington Irving's short story about Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman. Audiences should bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. Each night will feature a costume contest before the show, and Oct. 26 features a fall festival starting at 2 p.m. 6 p.m. Oct. 24-26; Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Sarasota; $24, $14 under age 18 (performance), free admission, $10 advance, $15 day of for children's bracelet with access to games, prizes, face painting, photobooth, bounce house and more (festival), $75 family package for festival and performance; 941-365-2494; theplayers.org

    Boo! at the Bay

    The not-so-scary evening will feature trick-or-treating, pumpkins on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 1,500 kids, a not-really-haunted decorated trail, screening of the movie "Despicable Me 4" and more. Costumes are encouraged but not required. There will also be a sensory-friendly Boo! at the Bay held an hour earlier at 5 p.m., featuring reduced crowds, noises and surprises. 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25; Common Ground at The Bay Park, 1055 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota; free; 941-203-5316; twoterrificyears.org

    BooFest

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fVSy_0w8mf49q00

    The family-friendly Halloween event on Lakewood Ranch's Main Street features entertainment, food and drink vendors and more, with children encouraged to bring trick-or-treat bags to collect treats given out by merchants and sponsors. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25; 8100 Lakewood Main St., Bradenton; free admission; lakewoodranch.com

    Sarasota Dog-A-Ween Costume Contest

    The dog costume contest benefits the Donte’s Den Foundation. 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. competition Oct. 26; Sarasota Farmers Market, Lemon Avenue and Main Street, Sarasota; $15 pre-registration fee; destinationdowntownsarasota.com

    Boo! at The Bazaar

    The free, family-friendly event will feature booths with candy and special surprises, Belle's Princess Parties, and attendees encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26; The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime, 821 Apricot Ave., Sarasota; free; 941-445-1938; bazaaronapricotandlime.com

    Pumpkin Splash

    Take a dip and pick a pumpkin from a floating patch at this event, where participants can use carving tools and decorations provided, or bring their own decorating supplies. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 26; Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St., Sarasota; $10 per person, register by Oct. 24; 941-263-6732; letsplaysarasota.com

    Halloween Block Party

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUvSi_0w8mf49q00

    Downtown Sarasota bar The Gator Club hosts this block party with live music by 22N and food truck Smokin Momma Lora's BBQ outside, and live music by Johnny Diamond and DJ Kelly Crawford inside. 6 p.m.-midnight Oct. 26; The Gator Club, 1490 Main St., Sarasota; free entry outdoors; 941-366-5969; facebook.com/thegatorclubsrq

    Haunted Hotel

    Art Ovation Hotel's ballroom gets haunted for this Halloween event featuring a costume contest with prizes including $1,000 for first place, DJ Jeff Retro, photobooth and late night hors d'oeuvres. VIP also includes reserved seating, bottle service with choice of two spirits, and a bottle of champagne. 8 p.m. Oct. 26; Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota; $35 advance, $50 day of, $1,000 VIP table for up to eight guests; 941-316-0808; artovationhotel.com

    Boo Bash

    The 28th annual Halloween party will feature the Insanity Circus Maze, as well as drink specials and a costume contest. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 26; Joyland, 8341 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; $5.23 ages 21 and up, $20.90 ages 18-20; 941-210-4110; joylandsarasota.com

    Selby Spooktacular

    The family-friendly event will feature Halloween happenings including trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, and fun and educational activities, as well as more frightening (but not too scary) options for older children such as storytelling. Food and drink will be available for purchase, with children encouraged to dress in costume and bring their own trick-or-treat bags. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 27; Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Sarasota Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota; 941-366-5731; selby.org

    Boo's Howl-O-Ween Bash

    The event will feature trick-or-treating, a vendor market, food trucks, dog costume contest with local celebrity judges, raffles, prizes and more. 1-5 p.m. Oct. 27; Boo's Ice House & Dog Bar, 1314 10th St., Sarasota; free; 941-960-2669; boosdogbar.com

    Trick or Treat on the Lake

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbEtN_0w8mf49q00

    Nathan Benderson Park once again hosts this early trick-or-treating event along a candy trail with not-too-spooky themed booths decorated by community organizations. There will also be an area for interactive play, storytelling, live music and a Halloween movie playing on a large video screen. 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 29; Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota; free admission, $10 parking per vehicle; 941-358-7275; nathanbendersonpark.org

    Trunk or Treat

    The safe, free and family-friendly evening will feature games, candy and fun, with prizes awarded for the best decorated trunks and costumes. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30; Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 John Rivers St., Sarasota; free; 941-263-6562; letsplaysarasota.com

    Halloween on South Lime

    Dave Gordon and Elln Hagney of Enlightened Monkey Arts will once again transform their yard and home into a Halloween installation with projection-mapping, custom-made animatronics, special effects, games, interactives, a scavenger hunt and more. This year, visitors can explore Deathsoto National Park and see "unnatural wildlife and bone-tanical tropical plants.," listen to campfire songs by the Singing Pumpkin Trio, scope out a campsite at Fiddlers Green Campground, play games in Día De Los Muertos Playground, and explore the historic western cemetery and learn about its inhabitants. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 30-31; 133 S. Lime Ave., Sarasota; free; 617-823-5081; enlightenedmonkeyarts.com

    Siesta Key Safe Treats

    The annual Halloween event features trick-and-treating, with participating businesses displaying festive balloons. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31; Siesta Key; free; 941-349-3800; siestakeychamber.com

    Downtown Halloween Strut

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnGUX_0w8mf49q00

    Downtown Venice's annual Halloween parade won't take place this year, but all ages are still encouraged to show off their costumes at this event with trick-or-treating at participating locations and a trunk or treat with kid-friendly music by DJ Steve. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31; Downtown Venice District, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice; 941-484-6722; visitvenicefl.org

    Fright Night on St. Armands Circle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdHdw_0w8mf49q00

    The annual Halloween event features decorated storefronts and frightening characters as well as trick-or-treating, with numerous retailers and restaurants offering candy, games and customized promotions. 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31; St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; free; 941-388-1554; starmandscircleassoc.com

    Cinema at The Bay

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AysnT_0w8mf49q00

    The Bay's movie series will screen M. Night Shyamalan's breakout film, the 1999 Oscar-nominated horror movie "The Sixth Sense," on Halloween. 7 p.m. Oct. 31; The Oval at The Bay, 1055 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota; free; 941-203-5316; thebaysarasota.org

    Halloween Aftermath

    Enjoy a post-Halloween evening on the Westin Sarasota's rooftop, featuring gourmet treats and music by DJ TA, with attendees encouraged to dress in costume and able to enter a Haunted Runway Costume Contest, where the winner (based on audience applause) will receive a one-night stay at The Westin. 8 p.m. Nov. 1; The Westin Sarasota, 100 Marina View Drive, Sarasota; $75; eventbrite.com

    Email entertainment reporter Jimmy Geurts at jimmy.geurts@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing .

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Top Halloween events in Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Port Charlotte

