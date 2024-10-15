Waterfront restaurants open, closed after Hurricane Milton in Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice

Editor's note : This story was first published Tuesday, Oct. 15, and last updated Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Back-to-back blows from Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene have caused unprecedented damage to Sarasota and Manatee County homes and businesses, including many of our region's most beloved restaurants , especially those dining establishments hugging our famous Gulf of Mexico coastline.

We’ve begun compiling a list of popular Sarasota-Manatee restaurants located on or near the Gulf, with information gathered largely from their social media, noting whether they are open or temporarily closed following the terrible winds and floodwaters from Milton and Helene.

You’ll find updates from restaurants in coastal communities and islands such as Siesta Key, Anna Maria Island, Cortez, Longboat Key, St. Armands Circle, Osprey, Nokomis, and Venice. The restaurants are presented in alphabetical order. If you’re an owner or manager of a waterfront restaurant in Sarasota, Manatee, or Charlotte counties and have additional information to share, please email us at ticket@heraldtribune.com .

Open or closed? Popular Sarasota, Bradenton waterfront restaurant reopens after Hurricane Milton closure

Open or closed? List of restaurants in Sarasota, Bradenton open after Hurricane Milton

Ticket Newsletter: Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

various locations; oysterbar.net

Posted 10:48 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14:

"We’re thrilled to announce that Anna Maria Oyster Bars (except Anna Maria Oyster Bar on the Pier), are open and ready to serve you! Our teams at Landside, Cortez, Ellenton, UTC, and North Port are finally back in action with a limited menu. While our offerings may be limited, we’re still serving up your AMOB favorites while you charge your devices, use our WiFi, and soak up all the A/C you need.

We are incredibly grateful that none of our restaurants sustained structural damage, allowing us to reopen relatively quickly. Anna Maria Oyster Bar on the Pier remains paused while the island rebuilds...we’re working on a reopening timeline and will keep you updated.

We deeply appreciate your patience and support as we bounce back. Your loyalty means the world to us, and we can’t wait to welcome you for a meal with delicious food, warm hospitality, and the vibrant atmosphere that makes AMOB your Five Star Fun home away from home."

Beach Bistro

6600 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-6444; beachbistro.com

Posted 6:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 (awaiting update after Hurricane Milton):

"Our hearts go out to all of the lost lives, displaced families, people with destroyed homes and businesses from Hurricane Helene. The Beach Bistro has survived for 40 years with barely a turned stone from storms. Helene has been the one that hurt. But we will build back better to make the Bistro great again! Please help those in need and we look forward to seeing you in the future."

Beach House Waterfront Restaurant

200 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach; 941-779-2222; facebook.com/thebeachhouseami

Posted 12:56 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11:

"Addressing any and all rumors about Beach House right now! Our restaurants endured damage just like every other business from Hurricane Helene as well as Hurricane Milton. We have been hearing/seeing rumblings from people on social media that we will not be reopening. These rumors are 100% completely false. We are working round the clock to get back open. Just because you saw it on the Internet, doesn’t mean it’s true. We will be opening again. As soon as possible. Be safe. Be kind. Be compassionate."

Blue Marlin

121 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach; 941-896-9737; bluemarlinami.com

Posted 1:29 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 (awaiting update after Hurricane Milton):

"We are closed until further notice as we assess the damage and make repairs from Hurricane Helene. It’s going to take some time, but thank you so much for your support and patience while we get things back in order. Stay safe, and we can’t wait to have you back in."

Bridge Tender Inn

135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach; 941-778-4849; Facebook

Posted 1:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13:

"Although we will not be open for a while, please keep checking! We will be thrilled to see all of you!"

Café Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota; 941-349-1423; facebook.com/cafegabbianoitalianrestaurantandwinebar

Posted 3:46 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14:

"We are back open tonight at 5 p.m. Come and see us!"

Café L'Europe

431 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-4415; facebook.com/cafeleuropesarasota

Posted 5:02 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 (awaiting update after Hurricane Milton):

"Dear Café L’Europe Family,

We are heartbroken to share that we at Café L’Europe have suffered catastrophic damage from Hurricane Helene. However, we are already hard at work cleaning up our beloved restaurant and taking the first steps toward rebuilding. While the road ahead is long, we hope to soon restore Café L’Europe to its former glory.

We are here for our friends and neighbors, and while we are deeply saddened by the loss our community has experienced, we know that together, we will come back stronger.

At this time, operations are paused indefinitely, but we will keep you updated. For the latest updates, please visit us at oystersrock.net/helene .

Thank you for your support. we can’t wait to welcome you back."

Cha Cha Coconuts

417 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-3300; chacha-coconuts.com

Posted 8:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 (awaiting update after Hurricane Milton):

"Out of concern for our staff and guests in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Cha Cha Coconuts is closed temporarily."

City Pier Grill

100 N. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria; 941-254-4219; facebook.com/citypiergrillannamaria

Posted 12:26 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11:

"Following the impact of Hurricane Milton, the walkway at the Historic Anna Maria City Pier has suffered extensive damage. Restoring this iconic landmark will require time and careful effort. We ask for your patience and support as we work diligently to rebuild and preserve this vital piece of our island’s history."

Clayton’s Siesta Grille

1256 Old Stickney Point Road, Sarasota; 941-349-2800; facebook.com/claytonssiestagrilleandcatering

Posted 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13:

"Good Sunday morning, everyone! Update from CSG: The restaurant is dry and initial cleaning have taken place. The water and power are on! This morning the pressure washing crew from NuLook PressureCleaning is cleaning the rest of the parking lot and the patio, and the wine shed. The A/C units are blowing cold and holding temperature. I have everything lit up in here and all of the equipment is plugged in and running. The cooler compressors are running and all of the coolers are cold, bar and keg coolers as well. The gas is on, the kitchen equipment is good. We are ready to bring the army in this week and start final steps towards getting opened back up. It's a beautiful day on the Key! We should be back on track for our 20th anniversary celebration by end of month! Thank you to everyone for your prayers, love and support. The only thing missing now is all of our favorite people and the fun buzzy atmosphere we enjoy. We look forward to serving all of our local and seasonal regulars and visitors soon! Update again end of week. The dream lives on…because dreams are stronger than storms!"

Columbia Restaurant

411 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-3987; columbiarestaurant.com

Posted 9:52 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13:

"Columbia in Sarasota remains temporarily closed due to hurricane damage but will reopen after repairs."

Cortez Kitchen

4528 119th St. W., Cortez; 941-900-1506; cortezkitchenfl.com

Posted 10:03 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 (awaiting update after Hurricane Milton):

"Please bear with us as we assess damages and gather a reopening plan. We sit lower than Swordfish Grill and Tiki (which is located next door and now open for regular hours) and did have a lot of water come in. Difficult days ahead for our special little village. But we will be back."

Crow's Nest Restaurant & Marina

1968 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice; 941-484-9551; facebook.com/crowsnestveniceflorida

Posted 8:07 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14:

"We look forward to welcoming you all back for upstairs dining today, featuring a select menu. Kindly note that elevator access is temporarily unavailable for scheduled maintenance."

Daiquiri Deck

Multiple locations in Sarasota and Manatee including on Siesta Key, St. Armands Circle and Anna Maria Island; daiquirideck.com

Posted 10:02 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14:

"Our Island of Venice & Siesta Key Village locations are now open (limited menu). We are still working hard and all other Daiquiri Deck locations will be back open as soon as possible!Current Hours of Operation: Venice - Open / Village - Open / All other locations - Closed"

Dockside Waterfront Grill

509 N. Tamiami Trail, Venice; 941-218-6418; facebook.com/docksidewaterfrontgrill

Posted 6:16 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13:

"This hardworking group is ready to welcome you back to Dockside Waterfront Grill!!! It has been a grueling few days but we are thrilled to announce the reopening is tomorrow, Monday October 14th at 11am.

Please join us! Celebrate with a hug, a toast, a grouper sandwich and let’s all be grateful to live in this beautiful place we call home."

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill

412 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key; 941-383-0102; facebook.com/drydockwaterfrontgrill

Posted 8:52 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13:

"We are so thankful for our teams' commitment to reopening and our community for all of the support during these past two hurricanes!

We can’t wait to see you back starting Monday, October 14th, 11 a.m."

Duffy's Tavern

5808 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-2501; duffystavernami.com

Posted 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 (awaiting response after Hurricane Milton):

"Thank you to each and everyone that has reached out with concerns about Duffy’s after Hurricane Helene. We finally got out there today (Sept. 28) to check on the property. We did have water inside, but thankfully we are intact. We will be getting busy cleaning up so that we can get back soon to doing what we love: Making those 'World famous Burgers and the Coldest Beers this side of Heaven.'”

Fins at Sharky's

1600 Harbor Drive S., Venice; 941-999-3467; facebook.com/finsatsharkys

Posted 10:12 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14:

"Exciting announcement! We are beyond excited to open tomorrow, Tuesday 10/15! Our menu will be a hybrid of Fins and Sharky’s fare. Thank you to our team who have been working tirelessly — it truly takes a village."

Harry's Continental Kitchens

525 St. Judes Drive, Longboat Key; 941-383-0777; facebook.com/harryskitchen

Posted 1:01 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 (awaiting update after Hurricane Milton):

"In preparation for Milton we will be closing the corner store at 6 p.m. today. Stay safe everyone!"

The Hub Baja Grill

5148 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota; 941-349-6800; facebook.com/thehubsiestakey

Posted 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14:

"We created a GoFundMe account that will be used to purchase gift cards and essential items that will do directly to our staff members! We are are so thankful for our community!"

Contribute at https://gofund.me/0970cc2e .

Posted 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 :

"We are beyond blessed. It could have been so much worse, your prayers worked. Our hearts are with our community and those who didn’t fare as well as we did. We will clean up, get back to drying out and doing what we do best: serving our guests."

Lenny'z Pizza & Island Bar

6645 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota; 941-260-8879; lennyz.pizza

Posted 8:08 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14:

"Today 10/14/2024 we will be open for business from 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. Due to the boil advisory we will be serving bottled drinks and will have a full menu to offer...dine in, carry out or delivery! Just give us a call 941-260-8879 or visit our website at lennyz.pizza ."

Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant & Pub

760 Broadway St., Longboat Key; 941-383-2391; facebook.com/marvistalbk

Posted 12:57 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11:

"Addressing any and all rumors about Mar Vista right now! Our restaurants endured damage just like every other business from Hurricane Helene as well as Hurricane Milton. We have been hearing/seeing rumblings from people on social media that we will not be reopening. These rumors are 100% completely false. We are working round the clock to get back open. Just because you saw it on the Internet, doesn’t mean it’s true. We will be opening again. As soon as possible. Be safe. Be kind. Be compassionate."

Marina Jack

2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota; 941-365-4232; marinajacks.com

Posted 2:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12:

"Hurricane Milton Update: As of Saturday October 12, we are open with regular hours. We hope to welcome you in!"

Old Salty Dog (City Island)

1601 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota (also has Venice Island and Siesta Key locations) ; 941-388-4311; facebook.com/theoldsaltydog

Posted 11:38 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 (along with photos of damage to the building):

"Not the news you want to share. We WILL be back. #saltystrong"

Old Salty Dog (Siesta Key Village)

5023 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota (also has City Island and Venice Island locations ; 941-349-0158; facebook.com/osdsiestakey

Posted at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16:

"Delighted to share we're open! Take a break and refresh with us, you deserve it! #siestastrong #saltydogstrong #supportlocal."

Old Salty Dog (Venice Island)

1475 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice (also has City Island and Siesta Key locations); 941-483-1000; facebook.com/osdvenice

Posted 5:42 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13:

"Happy to report that we have every intention to open our doors tomorrow at 11! Our staff is eager and ready to see you all and share some much needed time together! Our super smart tech savvy friends hope to have us set with 4G internet before we open, but of course cash on hand is always a good idea under these circumstances. Come join us for a cold drink, some good food and even better company!"

O'Leary's Tiki Bar & Grill

5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota; 941-953-7505; olearystikibar.com

As of Oct. 2, O'Leary's remains temporarily closed while crews continue to repair the damage.

Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar

5353 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-925-4444; creekseafood.com

Posted 4:03 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12:

"Thanks to our incredibly hard working team, we are thrilled to be open our regular hours. The seafood is fresh, the salads abundant, the mariners' seafood boats are sailing and the crab claws are ready for your delight. Give yourselves a break from clean up and meet us at the creek. The temperature is starting to cool and our outdoor patios and large indoor waterfront dining rooms are ready for you to relax and enjoy lunch, dinner and happy hour every day. Large parties always welcome and takeout welcome. Come join us as we welcome #SarasotaStrong!"

Pier 22

1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-748-8087; pier22.com

Posted 10:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11:

"We hope you are safe and well in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Our thoughts are with everyone in our community during this challenging time.

We are grateful to announce that Pier 22 will be reopening today at 11:30 a.m. to welcome you back. We remain committed to providing the quality service and care that you know and trust.

If you need a moment of comfort or a place to reconnect with friends and family, we are here for you. Thank you for your support as we navigate this recovery together. Take care, and we look forward to seeing you soon!"

Pop's Sunset Grill

112 Circuit Road, Nokomis; 941-488-3177; facebook.com/popssunsetgrill

Posted 12:12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12:

"We are excited to welcome you back to Pop's Sunset Grill today at 3 p.m.! Our hearts go out to the people and business in our community while we continue cleaning up.

We are grateful to members of our Pop’s Team, vendors and friends for helping us to get cleaned up, product received and prepped! Join us for live music at 6 p.m. in the tiki, full dinner menu and full bar!"

Rod and Reel Pier

875 N. Shore Drive, Anna Maria; 941-778-1885; rodreelpier.com

The Rod and Reel Pier, established in 1947 and home to a restaurant on two floors at the end of the pier, appears in Herald-Tribune staff photos to have been completely wiped away by Hurricane Milton, following severe damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

Sandbar Seafood & Spirits

100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria; 941-778-0444; facebook.com/thesandbarami

Posted 12:57 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11:

"Addressing any and all rumors about Sandbar right now! Our restaurants endured damage just like every other business from Hurricane Helene as well as Hurricane Milton. We have been hearing/seeing rumblings from people on social media that we will not be reopening. These rumors are 100% completely false. We are working round the clock to get back open. Just because you saw it on the Internet, doesn’t mean it’s true. We will be opening again. As soon as possible. Be safe. Be kind. Be compassionate."

Sharky's on the Pier

1600 Harbor Drive S., Venice; 941-488-1456; facebook.com/sharkysonthepier

Posted 10:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14:

"Exciting announcement this morning from sunny Venice! We are beyond thrilled to share that Fins at Sharky's will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday 10/15. They will be serving a hybrid menu of Sharky’s and Fins fare. We hope to see some of our locals upstairs tomorrow! At Sharky’s, we are making amazing progress. So. Much. Sand. Yes, as you can see, lots of sand has been moved and you can now see the floor! Tables are set under the tent (well, tent frame for now!) and chairs as well. There’s so much to be thankful for. We still have lots of work to do and taking it one day at a time. But we are looking forward to opening our doors soon!!"

Shipwrecked Bar & Grill

576 Blackburn Point Road, Osprey; 941-445-4146; facebook.com/shipwreckedosprey

Posted 4:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12:

"We’ve got power!

Shipwrecked Bar & Grill will be open tomorrow from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., ready to serve up delicious food and ice-cold drinks! After the storm, there’s no better way to unwind — come join us for a great meal and a refreshing drink!

See you all tomorrow!"

Shore

465 John Ringling Blvd, #200, Sarasota; 941-296-0301; and 800 Broadway St., Longboat Key; 941-259-4600; dineshore.com

Posted 10:17 a.m. Tuesday. Oct. 15 by Shore St. Armands ( facebook.com/ShoreRestaurantSRQ ):

"We are safe! After weathering Hurricane Milton, we’re thankful to share that Shore at St. Armands will be opening today at 4 PM. Your continued encouragement means the world to us as we rebuild together. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the storm.

We’re so grateful for the incredible support from our community that we continuously have seen over the past couple weeks. While our elevators are still down, our team has worked hard to get everything back in place for you.

We look forward to seeing you tonight and sharing brighter days ahead. Stay safe, and see you soon!"

Posted 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 by Shore LBK ( https://www.facebook.com/shorelbk ) :

"We continue to keep all of you in our thoughts as we are once again in recovery mode. We will bounce back better than ever, and look forward to being open soon!

As recovery progress continues on LBK, we will know more in the coming days for our re-opening time-line. Til then, please keep being great neighbors and friends to those in need! See you soon at Shore!"

Siesta Beach Eats

948 Beach Road, Siesta Key; facebook.com/siestabeacheats

Posted 2:13 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14:

"It takes a village! As Siesta Beach recovers from Hurricane Milton, we are here to help in any way that we can. Today we are providing free food to Siesta Key locals and emergency service workers. In other exciting news, we just got power back! We are working hard to reopen as soon as possible and can’t wait to serve our community again soon!"

Siesta Key Oyster Bar

5238 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota; 941-346-5443; facebook.com/skoysterbar

Posted 11:02 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16:

"Hello all!! Sending an update that SKOB survived Milton!! All of SKOB fam is safe as well! We have been working hard to see all of your faces again and appreciate everyone that has been reaching out! We are only waiting on our power to be turned back on and will send out another update as soon as we can! Sending SKOB love."

Posted 6:41 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 (awaiting update after Hurricane Milton):

"Bring it on Milton!! Closed until further notice for the safety of our guests and our amazing staff. SKOBFAM will see you all after this nasty hurricane passes! Stay safe everyone!!!"

Siesta Key Summer House Steak & Seafood

149 Avenida Messina, Siesta Key; 941-260-2675; facebook.com/siestakeysummerhouse

Posted 6:28 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10:

"Siesta Key Summer House Steak & Seafood fared well! Our hearts are with Siesta Key as we all recover and rebuild. Our tiny village has a ton of heart!"

Skinny's Place

3901 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-7769; skinnysplace.com

Posted 7:38 p.m. Friday, September 27 (awaiting update after Hurricane Milton):

"Our hearts are heavy today (Sept. 27) as we see the damage left behind by Hurricane Helene. Anna Maria Island has always been a resilient community, and together we will rebuild and restore the place we love!!

We want to sincerely thank everyone who has reached out with well wishes and prayers — your support means the world to us. We’re still assessing the damage to here and will provide updates as we move forward. In the meantime, let’s we hope to continue to uplift our neighbors and local businesses! Together, in time, we will rise again, stronger than ever!"

Snook Haven

5000 E. Venice Ave., Venice; 941-485-7221; facebook.com/snookhavenrestaurant

Posted 1:25 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14:

"Exciting news on the river: we will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, October 15th! After tons of hard work, we are beyond thrilled to open our doors. We hope to provide a peaceful place for you to visit and escape to nature for a bit during this challenging post hurricane time. We hope to see you soon!"

Speaks Clam Bar

Lakewood Ranch and St. Armands Circle; speaksclambar.com

Posted 12:13 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12:

"Speaks Lakewood Ranch will officially re-open today, 10/12/24, at 4 p.m. with a limited menu. We can’t wait to welcome you back!

Speaks Saint Armand’s Circle is temporarily closed, but we’ll keep you posted on reopening plans. Follow us here for updates.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the storm. Stay safe, everyone."

Star Fish Company

12306 46th Ave. W., Cortez, Fla.; 941-794-1243, starfishcompany.com

Posted 6:57 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13:

"Starfish is still closed after Hurricane Helene and Milton. We are cleaning up and going to open as soon as we can. This week there will be a supplies tent set up for people in the community in need of water, diapers, paper products, cleaning supplies, canned goods and more. Hours Monday 12-4 Tuesday-Friday 10-4."

Swordfish Grill

4628 119th St. W., Cortez; 941-798-2035; facebook.com/swordfishgrillandtiki

Posted 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16:

"We’re Reopening! After some cleanup, repairs, and preparation, we are grateful to share that Swordfish Grill is ready to reopen tomorrow, Thursday 10/17! Our community has faced so much over the past month, and it means the world to us to be able to welcome back our incredible team, bring live music to the deck again, and share the good vibes that make Cortez so special.

Thank you for your unwavering support, patience, and love during these challenging times. We’re excited to see familiar faces, hear the music play, and serve up your favorite dishes once again. Hard times are not over for many, but at least the best shrimp & grits in Cortez is BACK.

Please enjoy these photos of one of our amazing managers, Brooke. She’s always ready to strike a pose and bring a smile to everyone’s faces, even while working hard!"

Tarpon Bay Grill & Tiki Bar

7150 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-893-5528; facebook.com/TarponBayatRamadaWaterfront

Posted 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15:

"We're back and I feel like it's been from outer space — everyone is walking around feeling the same, NUMB! Tarpon Bay Grill & Tiki is OPEN today for regular hours and full menu 11 a.m. — and please remember to be kind to one another we have all been through this trauma together!"

Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina

12507 Cortez Road W., Bradenton; 941-567-6206; tidetablescortez.com

Posted 5:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14:

"We will be open for business Tuesday the 15th at 11:30 a.m.! We are so ready to see everyone! Let’s do this!"

More: Popular Sarasota, Bradenton waterfront restaurant Tide Tables reopens after Hurricane Milton closure

Turtles on Little Sarasota Bay

8875 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota; 941-346-2207; facebook.com/turtlessiestakey

Posted 11:25 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14:

"Turtles is open today! Thankfully, our damage was minimal and we look forward to having you join us to relax, unwind and have a wonderful meal. Our thoughts are with all of the businesses and homes affected by Hurricane Milton and hope you and your loved ones are safe."

The Waterfront Restaurant

111 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria; 941-778-1515; facebook.com/waterfrontrestaurantami

Posted 12:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12:

"Still standing and better days are coming. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and checked on us. We are incredibly grateful to report that our staff is safe. We know many of you are dealing with the aftermath of Helene and now Milton, and our hearts are with you.

While we were impacted by both storms, we are working & hope to reopen as soon as possible. Please continue to check social media for updates.

We look forward to welcoming you back!

Stay positive & stay strong."

Wicked Cantina

Multiple locations including Bradenton Beach, Sarasota and St. Petersburg; wickedcantina.com

sent via email on Tuesday, Oct. 15:

"Wicked Cantina locations in Sarasota and St. Pete are open with live music nightly and happy hour daily. AMI location will hopefully be open in a month or so!"

Woody's River Roo

5717 18th St. E., Ellenton; 941-722-2391; facebook.com/woodysriverroo

Posted 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15:

"Guess what!! Everything is coming together perfectly & we’re aiming to be open this Friday!!!!!! All new equipment, brand new bars, and stay tuned for the music lineup we will be having…we have a big surprise you don’t want to miss! We’re coming back with a bang‼️ Can’t wait to see everyone!!!!! And we will have this Woody's Strong T-shirt (and as a long sleeve dri-fit) available Friday!!

Posted 4:47 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10:

"We’re alive!!!!! And we didn’t flood this time!! Definitely some cosmetic wounds, but no substantial damage like last time!! This means we can continue to make repairs from Helene without having to backtrack too bad from Milton!"

Wade Tatangelo is Ticket Editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, and Florida Regional Dining and Entertainment Editor for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram . He can be reached by email at wade.tatangelo@heraldtribune.com. Email entertainment reporter Jimmy Geurts at jimmy.geurts@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing .

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Waterfront restaurants open, closed after Hurricane Milton in Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice