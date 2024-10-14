FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Centers in Sarasota and Manatee counties

FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Manatee and Sarasota counties to provide one-on-one help to residents affected by Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.

The locations:

· Manatee County: GT Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., in Bradenton. The hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

· Sarasota County: Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, in Sarasota. The hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Locations for Charlotte and DeSoto counties are being assessed to meet the needs of residents, FEMA said in a press release. To find other Disaster Recovery Centers, visit fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities.

Victims of the hurricanes do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for assistance. Survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA App. FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers.

Pride Festival postponed

The Gulfcoast Pride Festival & Street Party, originally scheduled for Oct. 19 in the Rosemary District in Sarasota, has been postponed because of Hurricane Milton.

After reaching out to event supporters and vendors, and through communications with the city of Sarasota, organizers said it was clear that holding the event would be extremely difficult from a logistical standpoint. The festival, formerly known as Sarasota Pride, had been rebranded to include the former Manatee Pride event as well. A new date for the festival will be announced later.

"We look forward to bringing Gulfcoast Pride back – bigger, better and even more fun – at a later date, to be determined," Project Pride SRQ president Jason Champion said. "We want the community to know that if there is anything we can do to help support them through this difficult experience, not to hesitate to reach out and let us know."

The event was set to feature a parade down Main Street with former Sarasota City Commissioner and Vice Mayor Ken Shelin as Grand Marshall. Plans also included a market with multiple vendor booths; a drag show featuring headliner Pork Chop from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; a kids zone with age-appropriate activities; a pet zone and pet pageant; an art zone; a cool-down zone; and special guests and performances, including Marty, the mascot from the Bradenton Marauders and a stilt walker.

A street dance hosted by SRQ Beats and musical headliner Zee Machine also was in the original plan. Zee Machine (aka Joe Bissell) is an L.A.-based pop/rock/electronic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

Project Pride SRQ said the organization will continue to host other events, celebrations, and programs through the end of the year and beyond. Visit ppsrq.org for more information.

Halloween 'Lights' canceled

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' Halloween-themed “Lights at Spooky Point," originally scheduled from Oct. 9-31, has been canceled because of Hurricane Milton damage at its 33-acre Spanish Point campus in Osprey, Selby CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said.

Roughly 20 major trees at Spanish Point were knocked down by Milton and are blocking access and paths, along with significant debris, Rominiecki said. At the Downtown Campus In Sarasota, Rominiecki reported last week that there were some downed power lines in addition to damage to the newly installed solar panels.

However, the Green Orchid by Michael's On East at the Downtown Campus is now open (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Selby's annual orchid show was expected to reopen on Oct. 17. For information, visit Selby.org .

Submissions by Vernice Casey (FEMA), Sharon Kunkel, and staff report.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Centers in Sarasota and Manatee counties