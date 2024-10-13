VIN'S PEOPLE: Retiring dental hygienist served Bradenton, Manatee County, and state for 52 years

Happy trails to Lisa Potter , a Certified Registered Dental Hygienist who is retiring after a remarkable 52 years in dental hygiene, including the last 24 with the Bradenton practice of Klement, Jungman, Varga and Troxler.

During her career, Potter has served as president of the Florida Dental Hygiene Association and the American Dental Hygiene Association. She also helped create and lead the Florida Foundation of Dental Hygiene, setting up the Dental Hygiene Program at Manatee Community College in 2001, then serving as chair and vice-chair for 20 years.

She was also a sought-after lecturer on various topics in dental hygiene.

· Damon May is 39. Again.

· And Father Fausto Stampiglia is 89 years young.

· Speaking of being forever young, nothing was going to stop Barbara Lovejoy Thompson when Manatee High recently celebrated the 75 th anniversary reunion of the MHS Drill Team-Sugar ‘Cane program.

Not being 81.

Nor having had total knee replacement last April and still rehabbing.

The 1961 alum, Jacksonville resident and former Drill Team member was determined to return to her field of dreams at Hawkins Stadium.

“She worked hard through the months to not only march, but dance one more time on that football field with women 60 years younger,” said her sister, Ann Lovejoy . “It was a triumph for her. She is a very young 81!”

Barbara was also Miss Manatee County in 1963, went to the Miss Florida Pageant that year and later was a judge for Miss Florida preliminaries.

· Linda Craig is one year shy of the Big 7-0.

· And Ryan Kennedy hit the Big 4-0!

· Big ups to Parrish Community High’s new cheerleading competition team: Lexi Barlow, Linsey Coffey, Abby Delauder, Natalie Fellows, Bianca Grindo, Piper Hammett, Britt Maroon, Morgan Olney, Ryann Panico, Alyse Renda, Sydney Sergi, Carson Terrell, Rylee Vitoritt, Brooklyn Ward and Sierra Wilson. Alternates are Ashlyn Haklar, Alexis Jackson, Kylie Johns and Arielle Pelletier.

· Matt Kitchie is 47.

· And Mike Ameres is 44.

· Well done to Braden River High’s John Franco, Michelle Lupescu, Jacob Mazzone and Evelyn Ortega , who successfully auditioned for the Florida American Choral Director's Association Honor Chorus. They will perform in Orlando Oct. 24-26.

Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. X: @vinmannix.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: VIN'S PEOPLE: Retiring dental hygienist served Bradenton, Manatee County, and state for 52 years