Hurricane Milton again at Category 5 strength; winds at 165 mph. Florida finalizing preparations

In a hurry? Here's what's happening with Hurricane Milton in less than a minute.

Hurricane Milton continued to strengthen Tuesday, with winds at Category 5 strength, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is a powerful Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 165 mph. A Category 5 hurricane has sustained winds of at least 157 mph. On Monday, Milton underwent rapid intensification hitting sustained winds of 180 mph.

➤ Spaghetti models for Hurricane Milton

➤ Weather alerts via text : Sign up to get updates about current storms and weather events by location

"Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida," the Hurricane Center said.

NHC forecasters said Milton could double in size by the time it makes landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Milton is forecast to retain major hurricane status and expand in size as it approaches the west coast of Florida. A major hurricane is one that is Category 3, 4 or 5, with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

"Milton poses an extremely serious threat to Florida," the National Hurricane Center said.

"Today is the last full day for Florida residents to get their families and their homes ready and evacuate if told to do so by local officials."

Devastating impacts are forecast for Florida, including life-threatening storm surge, flooding rain and damaging winds.

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida for 51 out of 67 counties ahead of Milton. The hurricane is expected to make landfall Wednesday night. Several counties have announced schools will be closed.

➤ Live updates: Get the latest on Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida

"The words 'Category 5 hurricane' alone should let you know that the threat from Milton to Florida is truly exceptional, particularly as the NHC forecast track continues to target west-central Florida," said Dr. Ryan Truchelut, chief meteorologist with WeatherTiger. Truchelut is a Florida meteorologist who works with the USA TODAY Network.

"This region between Venice and Crystal River does not have the living memory of a direct impact from a major hurricane."

➤ Hurricane Milton may bring worst surge in a century to Tampa, Southwest Florida

What impacts are expected in Florida from Hurricane Milton?

Impacts expected include a " devastating storm surge to major flooding from rain, damaging wind gusts, pounding surf and tornadoes," according to AccuWeather .

Approximately 90% of all deaths in hurricanes worldwide are caused by drowning in either the storm surges or flooding caused by intense rainfall, according to the Florida Climate Center.

"Milton has the potential to become one of Florida's most damaging and costly hurricanes, bringing a variety of life-threatening dangers," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.

"This includes an extreme storm surge of 10-15 feet along and near the coast, including in the Tampa Bay area, destructive winds and major flooding to one of the most densely populated areas of Florida, the I-4 corridor from Tampa to Orlando.

"Milton may be a historic, once-in-a-lifetime storm for Floridians," said Porter.

"Tampa Bay and vicinity is facing a surge threat well beyond Helene’s carnage, itself the worst since 1921," Truchelut said. "Peak surge values of 5-8 feet were generally observed in the Bay Area in Helene, and the initial NHC reasonable worst-case values from Milton are 8-12 feet from Anclote Key to roughly Englewood."

Where will Hurricane Milton make landfall? North or south of Tampa, Florida, makes huge difference on storm surge threat

AccuWeather is predicting landfall as a Category 3 storm along the west-central Florida Peninsula with a inland track roughly along Interstate 4 at 2 a.m. Thursday.

➤ What is storm surge and why is it so dangerous?

Even if Milton makes landfall as a Category 3 storm, don't expect the storm surge impact to lessen, said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva.

"As a Category 5 now, it's generating a lot of energy. It'll still have the surge power of a Category 4 storm, even if it makes landfall as a Category 3 storm. We saw this with Katrina, and it's one thing we're concerned about."

At this time, the worst storm surge is expected in the Bradenton and Sarasota, area, where it could reach a historic 15-20 feet, according to AccuWeather.

A storm surge of 10 to 15 feet is expected between Tampa and Fort Myers. If landfall is just north of Sarasota, storm surge could be 15 to 20 feet, DaSilva said.

"A landfall north of Tampa will push water into Tampa Bay in a worst-case scenario."

If landfall is south of Tampa, storm surge in Tampa Bay could be dangerous but not as extreme, AccuWeather said.

Adding to the area's problems: devastation from the storm surge brought by Hurricane Helene.

"When this storm (Milton) comes, there will be less natural protection," DaSilva said.

Florida's E as t Coast also could see storm surge from Milton. "Three to 6 feet is likely over a much larger stretch of the west coast from around Naples north to Cedar Key and a portion of the Atlantic coast from near Cape Canaveral to Saint Augustine," AccuWeather said.

Hurricane Milton: What you need to know

Location : 440 miles southwest of Tampa

: 440 miles southwest of Tampa Maximum sustained winds: 165 mph

165 mph Movement : east-northeast at 10 mph

: east-northeast at 10 mph Pressure : 902 mb

At 8 p.m. EDT, the center of Hurricane Milton was located near latitude 23.0 North, longitude 86.9 West.

Milton is moving toward the east-northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h).

A northeastward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected tonight through early Thursday. A turn toward the east-northeast and east is expected on Thursday and Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Milton will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida Wednesday night, and move off the east coast of Florida over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

Reports from Air Force and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 165 mph with higher gusts.

➤ WeatherTiger: WeatherTiger: Got an evacuation order? 'Make a choice to save your life'

➤ Spaghetti models for Hurricane Milton

Milton is a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Fluctuations in intensity are likely while Milton moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, but Milton is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the west-central coast of Florida Wednesday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

"Stronger vertical shear is expected to increase in about 24 hours, but even if this causes some weakening, it will likely not be enough to keep Milton from being an extremely dangerous hurricane when it reaches shore.," the Hurricane Center said.

"Milton wobbled a bit to the southeast today, but the longer-term 12-hour motion is east-northeastward. It is still critical to remember that even at 36 hours (around the time of potential landfall), NHC's track forecasts can be off by an average of 60 nautical miles, which means we still can't pinpoint an exact landfall location, especially if additional wobbles occur in the short term.

"After landfall, Milton is forecast to cross Florida and emerge over the Atlantic waters on Thursday."

"The official forecast shows the hurricane and tropical-storm-force winds roughly doubling in size by the time it makes landfall."

Watches, warnings issued across Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton

Here are the latest watches and warnings issued for areas threated by Hurricane Milton:

Hurricane warning:

Florida west coast from Bonita Beach northward to Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay

Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line northward to Ponte Vedra Beach

Hurricane warning: A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

Hurricane watch:

Dry Tortugas

Lake Okeechobee

Florida west coast from Chokoloskee to south of Bonita Beach

Florida east coast north of Ponte Vedra Beach to the mouth of the St. Marys River

Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line to the Palm Beach/Martin County Line

Hurricane watch: A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

What is storm surge? Graphics explain the deadly weather event

Storm surge warning:

Florida west coast from Flamingo northward to Suwannee River, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay

Sebastian Inlet Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia, including the St. Johns River

Storm surge warning: A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

Storm surge watch:

North of Altamaha Sound Georgia to Edisto Beach South Carolina

Storm surge watch: A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

Tropical storm warning:

Dzilam to Cancun, Mexico

Florida Keys, including Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay

Lake Okeechobee

Florida west coast from Flamingo to south of Bonita Beach

Florida west coast from north of Suwanee River to Indian Pass

Florida east coast south of the St. Lucie/Martin County Line to Flamingo

North of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Extreme northwestern Bahamas, including Grand Bahama Island, the Abacos, and Bimini

Tropical storm warning: A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Tropical storm watch:

North of Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina

Tropical storm watch: An announcement that sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are possible within the specified area within 48 hours in association with a tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical cyclone.

Spaghetti models for Hurricane Milton

Special note about spaghetti models: Illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The Hurricane Center uses only the top four or five highest performing models to help make its forecasts.

➤ Track Hurricane Milton

Excessive rainfall forecast

Key messages from the National Hurricane Center: What you need to know about Hurricane Milton

A large area of destructive storm surge, with highest inundations of 10 ft or greater, is expected along a portion of the west-central coast of the Florida Peninsula. If you are in the Storm Surge Warning area, this is an extremely life-threatening situation, and you should evacuate today if ordered by local officials. There will likely not be enough time to wait to leave on Wednesday. Devastating hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the west coast of Florida, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Milton is forecast to remain a hurricane as it crosses the Florida Peninsula and life-threatening hurricane-force winds, especially in gusts, are expected to spread inland across the peninsula. Preparations to protect life and property, including being ready for long-duration power outages, should be complete by tonight. Heavy rainfall across the Florida Peninsula through Thursday brings the risk of catastrophic and life-threatening flash and urban flooding along with moderate to major river flooding, especially in areas where coastal and inland flooding combine to increase the overall flood threat. Tropical storm conditions and a dangerous storm surge with destructive waves will continue across portions of the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula this evening.

Hurricane tracker: See the latest on projected path for Hurricane Milton

Current forecast: Where is Hurricane Milton going and how strong could it get?

As of 5 p.m. EDT: 165 mph

165 mph 12 hours: 165 mph

165 mph 24 hours: 150 mph

150 mph 36 hours: 125 mph

125 mph 48 hours: 85 mph (inland)

85 mph (inland) 60 hours: 75 mph (over water)

75 mph (over water) 72 hours: 65 mph (post-tropical/extra-tropical)

65 mph (post-tropical/extra-tropical) 96 hours: 50 mph

50 mph 120 hours: 40 mph

What impact could Hurricane Milton have and what areas could be affected?

STORM SURGE : A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above ground level along the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in areas of onshore winds. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Anclote River, FL to Englewood, FL…10-15 ft

Tampa Bay…10-15 ft

Englewood, FL to Bonita Beach, FL…8-12 ft

Charlotte Harbor…8-12 ft

Chassahowitzka, FL to Anclote River, FL…5-10 ft

Bonita Beach, FL to Chokoloskee, FL…5-8 ft

Chokoloskee, FL to Flamingo, FL…3-5 ft

Yankeetown, FL to Chassahowitzka, FL…3-5 ft

Sebastian Inlet, FL to Altamaha Sound, GA…3-5 ft

Altamaha Sound, GA to Edisto Beach, SC…2-4 ft

Suwannee River, FL to Yankeetown, FL…2-4 ft

Dry Tortugas…2-4 ft St. Johns River…2-4 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the south of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

RAINFALL : Rainfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches, with localized totals up to 18 inches, are expected across central to northern portions of the Florida Peninsula through Thursday. This rainfall brings the risk of catastrophic and life-threatening flash and urban flooding, along with moderate to major river flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals around 6 inches, are expected across northern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula.

➤ Excessive rainfall forecast

WIND : Tropical storm conditions will continue in portions of the warning area in Mexico this evening. Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area across Florida beginning late Wednesday through early Thursday and are possible in the hurricane watch area on Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the warning area on the west coast of Florida around midday Wednesday, spreading across the peninsula and reaching the east coast Wednesday evening. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the warning area on the east coast of Florida late Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the extreme northwestern Bahamas on Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area on the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Thursday.

TORNADOES : A few tornadoes are possible over central and southern Florida beginning late tonight and continuing through early Thursday morning.

SURF : Swells generated by Milton are expected to continue to affect much of the Gulf Coast within the next day or two, and are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Stay informed. Get weather alerts via text

Interactive map: What tropical storms, hurricanes have impacted your area in the past?

What's next?

We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look for our special subscription offers here .

(This story was updated to add new information and to add video.)

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Hurricane Milton again at Category 5 strength; winds at 165 mph. Florida finalizing preparations