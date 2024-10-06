Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Herald-Tribune

    For our neighbors in need after Helene, here's how to help or to receive assistance

    By Vin Mannix,

    2 days ago

    Looking to help our community recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene?

    Want to volunteer? Donate? Contribute cleaning supplies or food?

    Here are some names and contact information for rendering assistance to Anna Maria Island, as well as flood-prone Rubonia and Palmetto Point, areas also hard hit that suffered significant damage to homes and private property.

    · For AMI? Visit the Center of Anna Maria Island’s website at centerami.org/hurricane-relief-information . It is loaded with important details and updated regularly. Or call 941-778-1908.

    If you have Facebook, you can also reach out to folks at: Anna Maria Island Hurricane Helene Relief.

    · For Rubonia and Palmetto Point? Contacts are Louis Goff at the Rubonia Community Center (941-212-4327), Carey Gerardi (941-840-2761), Charlene Johnson (812-521-2756) and Blake Fitzpatrick (941-447-1719).

    · According to the Manatee Community Foundation ( manateecf.org ), among the area’s urgent needs are non-perishable food items, bottled water, bleach, mold remover, shovels, wheelbarrows, trash bags, plastic storage bins, toilet paper, paper towels and gloves.

    Donation dropoff points are:

    Meals on Wheels Plus (Manatee Food Bank), 811 23 rd Ave. E., Bradenton, and 10920 State Road 70, Lakewood Ranch, Donation Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: MealsOnWheelsPLUS.org .

    O'Bricks (Downtown Bradenton), 427 12th St. W., Bradenton, Monday to Thursday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact: 941-896-8860 for specific inquiries.

    Well Cycle Studio (Northwest Bradenton), 7109 15th Ave. NW, Bradenton. Donation Hours: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 941-737-2923 for specific inquiries.

    Mean Deans Local Kitchen , 6059 26th St. W., Bradenton. Donation Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Contact: 941-251-5435 for specific inquiries.

    The Market Boutique Bradenton , 6650 Cortez Road W., Monday to Friday, 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Contact: 941-216-3384 for specific inquiries.

    · For folks who need to get basic services – i.e., water, tarps and MREs (meals-ready-to-eat) – Manatee County Government points of distribution are at the following locations (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.):

    GT Bray Park – 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton.

    Kingfish Boat Ramp – 752 Manatee Ave., Holmes Beach.

    Blackstone Park – 2112 14th Ave. W., Palmetto.

    Wakeland Support Center – 1812 27th St. E., Bradenton.

    City of Bradenton Parking Garage – Third Avenue West and 10th Street West, Bradenton.

    More details on the county recovery effort are available at: mymanatee.org/distribution .

    Official storm information is always updated at: mymanatee.org/storm .

    Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. X (formerly Twitter): @vinmannix.

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: For our neighbors in need after Helene, here's how to help or to receive assistance

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA52 minutes ago
    National Hurricane Center tracking Hurricanes Milton, Leslie as Kirk dissipates
    Herald-Tribune23 hours ago
    Tropical Storm Milton: How to prepare for power outages, no cell phone when hurricane hits
    Herald-Tribune1 day ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Milton weakens more. Hurricane, storm surge warnings issued for portions of Florida's East Coast
    Herald-Tribune3 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bringing 12-foot storm surge. Do sandbags help? Here's how to use them
    Herald-Tribune18 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute24 minutes ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz18 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    How do I make sure my fireplace is safe to use? 5 questions to answer
    Herald-Tribune2 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy