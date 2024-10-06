For our neighbors in need after Helene, here's how to help or to receive assistance

Looking to help our community recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene?

Want to volunteer? Donate? Contribute cleaning supplies or food?

Here are some names and contact information for rendering assistance to Anna Maria Island, as well as flood-prone Rubonia and Palmetto Point, areas also hard hit that suffered significant damage to homes and private property.

· For AMI? Visit the Center of Anna Maria Island’s website at centerami.org/hurricane-relief-information . It is loaded with important details and updated regularly. Or call 941-778-1908.

If you have Facebook, you can also reach out to folks at: Anna Maria Island Hurricane Helene Relief.

· For Rubonia and Palmetto Point? Contacts are Louis Goff at the Rubonia Community Center (941-212-4327), Carey Gerardi (941-840-2761), Charlene Johnson (812-521-2756) and Blake Fitzpatrick (941-447-1719).

· According to the Manatee Community Foundation ( manateecf.org ), among the area’s urgent needs are non-perishable food items, bottled water, bleach, mold remover, shovels, wheelbarrows, trash bags, plastic storage bins, toilet paper, paper towels and gloves.

Donation dropoff points are:

Meals on Wheels Plus (Manatee Food Bank), 811 23 rd Ave. E., Bradenton, and 10920 State Road 70, Lakewood Ranch, Donation Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: MealsOnWheelsPLUS.org .

O'Bricks (Downtown Bradenton), 427 12th St. W., Bradenton, Monday to Thursday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact: 941-896-8860 for specific inquiries.

Well Cycle Studio (Northwest Bradenton), 7109 15th Ave. NW, Bradenton. Donation Hours: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 941-737-2923 for specific inquiries.

Mean Deans Local Kitchen , 6059 26th St. W., Bradenton. Donation Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Contact: 941-251-5435 for specific inquiries.

The Market Boutique Bradenton , 6650 Cortez Road W., Monday to Friday, 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Contact: 941-216-3384 for specific inquiries.

· For folks who need to get basic services – i.e., water, tarps and MREs (meals-ready-to-eat) – Manatee County Government points of distribution are at the following locations (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.):

GT Bray Park – 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton.

Kingfish Boat Ramp – 752 Manatee Ave., Holmes Beach.

Blackstone Park – 2112 14th Ave. W., Palmetto.

Wakeland Support Center – 1812 27th St. E., Bradenton.

City of Bradenton Parking Garage – Third Avenue West and 10th Street West, Bradenton.

More details on the county recovery effort are available at: mymanatee.org/distribution .

Official storm information is always updated at: mymanatee.org/storm .

Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. X (formerly Twitter): @vinmannix.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: For our neighbors in need after Helene, here's how to help or to receive assistance