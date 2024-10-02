New waterfront restaurant opens this week at downtown Sarasota luxury hotel

Spared the flooding damage from Hurricane Helene that temporarily closed other businesses on St. Armands Circle , The Ritz-Carlton, located just across the John Ringling Causeway in downtown Sarasota along the bay, has announced the opening of its new open-air restaurant and lounge, Rufa.

Rufa, which boasts impressive sunset views and is adjacent to the hotel’s signature restaurant, Jack Dusty Coastal Cuisine and Crafted Cocktails, and run by their culinary team, specializes in craft cocktails and shareable dishes prepared tapas-style. The restaurant takes its name from the rufa red knot , a shorebird known for flying long distances and wintering in the Sarasota area, and will be open to the public beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

“We are thrilled to welcome both our hotel guests and locals to indulge at Rufa this fall,” said Mark Sherwin, general manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, in a statement. “With impeccable design exuding luxury, a Baja California-inspired menu perfectly prepared with fresh, local ingredients and outdoor seating boasting the best sunset views in Sarasota, it is the ideal addition to our current dining concepts.”

Rufa is by the resort’s lawn space with each seat providing a view of the harbor waters leading to Sarasota Bay. The main seating area on the ground floor is described as "relaxed and spacious" and winding steps take guests to an elevated bar providing "the best views on property."

The Baja California-inspired food menu focuses on fun, tapas-style dishes including chicken skewers, lobster bites, tacos, grilled octopus, and Wagyu beef sliders. Here’s a list of menu items provided by the Ritz-Carlton:

Al Pastor Chicken Skewers : achiote marinade, local mango salsa, cilantro cream, flour tortillas

: achiote marinade, local mango salsa, cilantro cream, flour tortillas Lobster Tostada Bites : Maine lobster, roasted corn purée, grapefruit, cilantro, black lava salt

: Maine lobster, roasted corn purée, grapefruit, cilantro, black lava salt Beef Tenderloin Tacos : red onion, peppers, roasted corn salsa, Chihuahua cheese, charred habanero sauce, flour tortillas

: red onion, peppers, roasted corn salsa, Chihuahua cheese, charred habanero sauce, flour tortillas Grilled Octopus : Mexican chorizo, roasted potatoes, chipotle sauce, lime cream sauce, pea shoots

: Mexican chorizo, roasted potatoes, chipotle sauce, lime cream sauce, pea shoots Wagyu Beef Sliders : tomatoes, hibiscus chutney, asadero sauce, brioche bun

To complement the food menu and waterfront setting at Rufa, lead bartender Heidi Finley created a selection of cocktails inspired by "an array of feathered friends." The cocktails include:

Bird of Paradise : Strawberry-infused Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Plata tequila, rose water, crème de pêche, rosemary simple syrup, citrus, hibiscus ice, strawberry ice, sparkling rosé.

: Strawberry-infused Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Plata tequila, rose water, crème de pêche, rosemary simple syrup, citrus, hibiscus ice, strawberry ice, sparkling rosé. Falcon : Illegal Mezcal, Patrón Reposado tequila, Amaro Averna, caramelized pineapple syrup, coconut cream, house-made citrus elixir, burlesque bitters, smoked and served tableside.

: Illegal Mezcal, Patrón Reposado tequila, Amaro Averna, caramelized pineapple syrup, coconut cream, house-made citrus elixir, burlesque bitters, smoked and served tableside. Golden Eagle : The Ritz-Carlton Private Select Barrel Angel’s Envy bourbon, coconut wash, sherry, banana oleo, tiki bitters, gold-infused ice, smoked and served tableside.

Rufa also offers an extensive wine list, in addition to its tequila and mezcal menus.

Rufa opening is part of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota’s revitalization

Rufa’s opening is being billed as part of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota’s "continuous revitalization," which has already seen a floor-to-ceiling renovation of its spa and a "stylish refresh of its signature restaurant, Jack Dusty, featuring new artwork, tableware, and enhanced coastal cuisine offerings," according to the press release. In addition to Rufa and Jack Dusty, The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota includes Ridley’s Porch at the exclusive Ritz-Carlton Members Beach Club and the Sarasota landmark Lido Key Tiki Bar, which is also at the Ritz-Carlton Members Beach Club but open to the public.

If you go

Rufa is at The Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 3, Rufa will open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. On Friday and Saturday, the bar will remain open until 11 p.m. For more information and reservations, visit ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/srqrz-the-ritz-carlton-sarasota/dining .

