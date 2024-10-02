Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Herald-Tribune

    VOTE: Who is Sarasota, Manatee's Defensive MVP in high school football midway through the season?

    By MH Syin, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336k2T_0vrGLH0700

    SARASOTA — We're now halfway into the 2024 high school football season and the Herald-Tribune has selected the top defensive players from Sarasota and Manatee counties who have had a big impact for their teams.

    But we didn't rank them. We're leaving that up to you.

    Watch Florida HS football games live on NFHS Network

    Which of the following defensive football players is the best in the area at the midway point? Cast your vote in the poll below. Voting will close at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. The winner will be announced on heraldtribune.com.

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: VOTE: Who is Sarasota, Manatee's Defensive MVP in high school football midway through the season?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beaches remain closed. Visitors advised to rethink trips to Sarasota or Manatee beaches
    Herald-Tribune2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Opinion: I'm a survivor of human trafficking. A new bill could help me and others heal.
    Herald-Tribune2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 hours ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz21 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Assault rifle found in student’s car at Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA6 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    More flooding threatens waterlogged First Coast
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Crime flourishing under bridge along Denver dry gulch trail
    David Heitz2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy