What's the Color of the Year? Paint companies reveal their favorites | At Home with Marni

COTY season is here – that time of year when paint companies, after months of tea-leaf and tarot-card reading, announce their respective Color Of The Year. Those divining the new hues consider the social mood, political climate, economy, world events, travel trends, and the color of the inside of their eyelids before extracting from their voluminous color wheels the one color they think consumers will crave, or, perhaps, the ones they want them to crave, in the coming year.

Anyway, it’s a moment.

And while I recognize the COTY for the marketing ploy it is, a way to get consumers to think about color and perhaps repaint their homes, I also see nothing wrong with that. Personally, I look at these annual picks the way I look at my horoscope – fun but not life-changing. I also like to study the collective color picks to see what the forecasters are trying to tell us.

In past years, the messages have been clear. For instance, three years ago, when we were in the throes of the lockdown, most COTYs were some shade of green, a reflection of our desire for healing, balance and to get out of the house. Other years we’ve seen strong waves of watery blues, indicating a desire for cleansing, clarity and calm.

This year, however, the direction is not so clear. Of the paint companies that have announced their 2025 COTY picks, (and we’re still waiting on a few big dogs like Benjamin Moore, PPG Paints and Dunn-Edwards), two chose a deep reddish brown. Two selected a soft greenish blue, and a fifth went with a bold blue the color of painter’s tape.

I asked a couple designers what they make of the picks so far. Kanika Khurana, an interior designer based in San Mateo, Calif., summed it up best: “What these colors tell me is that the mood is uncertain. Colors are all over the place. We have murky reds and not-true blues. With the upcoming election and political environment as it is, the overall feeling is unsure.”

Unsure, now that would be a good name for a paint color.

“We’re definitely seeing a move toward more earth tones and browns,” she said, “a shift to promoting comfort. We’re also seeing a color comeback; we’re using less off white and beige.” (Amen!)

Interior designer Lauren Sharp, who leads the design team at Freemodel, a home remodeling company in Burlingame, Calif., said, “After several years of color trends leaning toward greens and blues, it’s exciting to see warm rusts and maroons.” She describes the 2025 COTY picks so far as “muted, moody and earthy,” with a gem tone here and there.

“Many of the colors also have a yummy vibe,” she added. “Coffee and berry pie come to mind.”

If she had to pick a favorite, Khurana said she leans toward Raku, a burnt brownish red by C2 Paint. “It’s both modern and traditional.”

To Sharp, Quietude, the HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams COTY, stands out. “The soft, cool sage would be perfect for those who love neutral interiors but want to bring in a subtle color that pairs well with oatmeal, cream and natural wood.”

Regardless of whether you embrace any of the choices, if this year’s COTYs get you thinking about colors in a new way, that’s the point. Here are the current 2025 COTY picks from five main paint companies, along with some of the purple prose they sent along describing them:

· Behr Paint: Rumors MQ1-15 : If the rumors are true, rich earthy reds will dominate color trends next year. “A red that's both timeless and modern, Rumors makes a statement but is also incredibly versatile, thanks to its rich undertones, which are a bit more approachable when compared to its fire engine or apple red cousins,” said Andy Lopez, head of marketing at Behr Paint.

· C2 Paint: Raku 549 : A burnt, brownish red, Raku draws inspiration from a centuries-old pottery method used in Japan. The method is known for creating unique, variegated patterns that embrace the beauty of imperfection. "Raku is an expression of balance, comfort, and timeless elegance," says Philippa Radon, C2 Paint color director. "This rich hue, with its deep cordovan earthy brown hue and sanguine undertones, embodies the art of revitalizing the old with the succession of its renewal – an echo of a timeless classic flourishing in a modern world."

· Valspar: Encore 8002-45G : After choosing a shade of blue last year, Valspar brought blue back for an “encore,” says Sue Kim, Valspar’s director of color marketing. “An atmospheric blue hue, Encore is an anchoring, honest blue hue that creates a joyful respite from the ebbs and flows of life. Its deep blue tones emulate both the elusive luxury of Old World design and the futuristic blending of our physical and digital world.”

· HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams: Quie t ude SW 6212 : A cool sage green hue with a slight blue undertone, Quietude sets the stage for a serene environment, says the brand’s press release. “Selected in part for its longevity throughout a variety of design styles, Quietude’s classic elegance equips the hue with true staying power. Quietude reminds us to slow down and look for happiness in the everyday small moments.”

· Dutch Boy Paints: Mapped Blue 429-5DB : A versatile medium blue with yellow undertones, Mapped Blue “is more than just a trend: it’s a reflection of changing consumer values,” said Lisbeth Parada, color marketing manager for Dutch Boy Paints. “We’re seeing a significant shift, particularly among Millennials and Gen Zs, toward products that offer durability, function, and timeless aesthetics. Mapped Blue answers this call, providing a classic yet modern charm that can adapt to various design styles and stand the test of time.”

Marni Jameson is the author seven books, including the newly released “Rightsize Today to Create Your Best Life Tomorrow: A Motivational Guide for Those Seeking Their Ideal Home Later in Life” , and “What to Do With Everything You Own to Leave the Legacy You Want.” You may reach her at marnijameson.com .

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: What's the Color of the Year? Paint companies reveal their favorites | At Home with Marni