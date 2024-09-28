Open in App
    Letters: DeSantis' elections police force is a Big Brother-like nightmare

    By Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

    2 days ago

    Florida's 'elections police' nightmare

    I had a nightmare last night: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ private cops came to my door.

    They wanted me to affirm that I had signed a petition months earlier to help women obtain what I feel is needed health care. I told them it was already a done deal, that Amendment 4 was already on the ballot , so trying to change my mind at this point made no sense.

    They said they weren’t there to change my mind, only to verify my name and address – and to ascertain that I was still a registered Democrat. They said they needed this information for “future reference.”

    They wrote it all down in their little black books, and then they left.

    For now.

    Patch Davis, Sarasota

    GOP lying about immigrants voting illegally

    In a recent letter, a former Marine implied that illegal immigrants are voting.

    He is terribly misinformed.

    The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 explicitly prohibits immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally from voting in federal elections. It is not legal in any state for a noncitizen to cast a ballot in a federal election. This includes all resident aliens with green cards.

    According to the Brennan Center for Justice, the rate of suspected illegal immigrants voting is 0.0001%.

    The AP reported that in 2016 in North Carolina 41 immigrants tried to vote illegally. (Note: they "tried" to vote.) This is out of more than 4.5 million votes cast in the state. You can do the math.

    Search Google and you will find many similar statistics from a wide variety of sources.

    Illegal voting is, pure and simple, a lie perpetrated by Republicans because they have no serious policies on which to run. So as far as stupidity goes, claiming that immigrants are voting illegally is right up there.

    I, for one, am eagerly looking forward to Vice President Kamala Harris becoming not only commander in chief but also president of the United States.

    Nancy Haines, Punta Gorda

    Electoral College has negative impact

    The impact of the Electoral College on our elections has been an issue for some time.

    It’s very clear that states with small populations gain outsized voting power from that process. That’s because each state gets one electoral vote for each representative and one vote for each senator.

    In Wyoming, those two senators triple the value of Wyoming’s single representative.

    Primer on Electoral College: How we elect our president and vice president

    There are a total of 538 Electoral College voters. During the last election in 2022, there were 161.4 million registered voters. That creates one Electoral College vote for every 300,000 voters nationwide. The Electoral College allows 28 states to vote above their weight in national elections.

    In 2020, Joe Biden won the national vote count by 7 million votes – yet he won the electoral vote by just 45,000 in three key states. Twice in this century, winning the popular vote failed to win the election.

    We should change that.

    Kyle Quattlebaum, Sarasota

    Biden speaks about ‘soul of democracy’

    The inspirational message below was part of the speech President Joe Biden gave at the United Nations on Sept. 24.

    I believe his speech was maligned and pushed aside by most of the media, but I thought this beautiful short paragraph should be shared with my neighbors and your readers:

    “The future will be won by those who unleash the full potential of their people to breathe free, to think freely, to innovate, to educate, to live and love openly without fear.

    “That’s the soul of democracy.”

    Nancy Taylor, Sarasota

    This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Letters: DeSantis' elections police force is a Big Brother-like nightmare

    Comments / 107
    Add a Comment
    Rick Parker
    1d ago
    Nightmare to those attempting fraud.
    Catherine Judd
    1d ago
    Fascist DeSantis.
    View all comments
