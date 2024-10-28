City of Manitowoc's proposed 2025 budget increases tax rate by less than 2%. Here's what to know.

MANITOWOC – Property taxes for the city of Manitowoc are proposed to increase by less than 2% in 2025.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels presented his proposed 2025 budget to the Common Council on Oct. 21.

Nickels said his initial priorities while creating the budget included retaining existing employees and attracting new ones; paying off more debt than what the city borrows next year; repairs and upgrades to city roads and parks; and investing in city properties like the Mirro Site, the Mid-Cities Mall site, the River Point District and the industrial park on Hecker Road.

He also said 2025 will be the 16th consecutive year the city pays off more debt than it incurs.

Here's a look at what the proposed 2025 budget looks like for the city of Manitowoc.

How much are they spending?

The proposed tax levy for 2025 is $20,561,593, which is a 1.78% increase over last year.

What is it going to cost me?

The tax rate is proposed to increase by 2.59% for the typical taxpayer. If approved, the owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay $1,345 in property taxes for the city.

What are the highlights of the city of Manitowoc budget?

Nickels is proposing spending $5.05 million on road projects in 2025, including Fleetwood Drive between Waldo Boulevard and Stokes Lane, Reed Avenue between North Eighth Street and Hamann Road, and Michigan Avenue from Indian Bluff Drive to North Rapids Road.

The city would borrow $7.1 million, which includes the $5.05 million to pay for the road improvement projects, $1.2 million to pay for replacing heavy machinery and $105,482 to contribute to HVAC upgrades at Manitowoc Public Library.

Red Arrow Beach would be getting some upgrades intended to make it easier to host events such as the annual Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival. Some of those upgrades would include a platform for event space and hardscape/boardwalk ADA-accessible paths from the parking lot to the beach with beach mats.

Employment levels would remain the same in 2025 for the city, aside from two positions in the Department of Public Infrastructure that would not be funded. Employees not represented by a union would receive a 2.9% pay increase.

Nickels said there would be "significant improvements" at the Mirro site and the Mid-Cities Mall site. He also plans to invest $3.5 million in infrastructure to complete major projects in the River Point District and $1.5 million to complete the infrastructure needed at the new industrial park on Hecker Road.

Where can I find a copy of the city budget?

Go to manitowoc.org .

When can I give my input?

The next Common Council meeting and public hearing on the budget is planned for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18. People can attend in person at City Hall or watch live on the city's website .

Nickels is also hosting two budget listening sessions Nov. 7, one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 6 p.m. Both will be in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

