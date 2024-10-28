Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Herald Times Reporter

    City of Manitowoc's proposed 2025 budget increases tax rate by less than 2%. Here's what to know.

    By Alisa M. Schafer, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter,

    2 days ago

    MANITOWOC – Property taxes for the city of Manitowoc are proposed to increase by less than 2% in 2025.

    Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels presented his proposed 2025 budget to the Common Council on Oct. 21.

    Nickels said his initial priorities while creating the budget included retaining existing employees and attracting new ones; paying off more debt than what the city borrows next year; repairs and upgrades to city roads and parks; and investing in city properties like the Mirro Site, the Mid-Cities Mall site, the River Point District and the industrial park on Hecker Road.

    He also said 2025 will be the 16th consecutive year the city pays off more debt than it incurs.

    Here's a look at what the proposed 2025 budget looks like for the city of Manitowoc.

    How much are they spending?

    The proposed tax levy for 2025 is $20,561,593, which is a 1.78% increase over last year.

    What is it going to cost me?

    The tax rate is proposed to increase by 2.59% for the typical taxpayer. If approved, the owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay $1,345 in property taxes for the city.

    Manitowoc County budget: Manitowoc County's proposed 2025 budget features a lower tax rate. Here's what to know.

    What are the highlights of the city of Manitowoc budget?

    • Nickels is proposing spending $5.05 million on road projects in 2025, including Fleetwood Drive between Waldo Boulevard and Stokes Lane, Reed Avenue between North Eighth Street and Hamann Road, and Michigan Avenue from Indian Bluff Drive to North Rapids Road.
    • The city would borrow $7.1 million, which includes the $5.05 million to pay for the road improvement projects, $1.2 million to pay for replacing heavy machinery and $105,482 to contribute to HVAC upgrades at Manitowoc Public Library.
    • Red Arrow Beach would be getting some upgrades intended to make it easier to host events such as the annual Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival. Some of those upgrades would include a platform for event space and hardscape/boardwalk ADA-accessible paths from the parking lot to the beach with beach mats.
    • Employment levels would remain the same in 2025 for the city, aside from two positions in the Department of Public Infrastructure that would not be funded. Employees not represented by a union would receive a 2.9% pay increase.
    • Nickels said there would be "significant improvements" at the Mirro site and the Mid-Cities Mall site. He also plans to invest $3.5 million in infrastructure to complete major projects in the River Point District and $1.5 million to complete the infrastructure needed at the new industrial park on Hecker Road.

    Where can I find a copy of the city budget?

    Go to manitowoc.org .

    When can I give my input?

    The next Common Council meeting and public hearing on the budget is planned for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18. People can attend in person at City Hall or watch live on the city's website .

    Nickels is also hosting two budget listening sessions Nov. 7, one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 6 p.m. Both will be in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

    MPSD budget: Manitowoc school district 2025 budget includes 9.9% tax rate increase, $1.2M for buildings and grounds

    Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Alisa M. Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: City of Manitowoc's proposed 2025 budget increases tax rate by less than 2%. Here's what to know.

    Related Search

    City budget increaseProperty taxesManitowoc countyRoad repair projectsManitowoc public libraryManitowoc Herald times

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA6 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Security contracts for homeless hotels, elsewhere cost Denver $9.2 million
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy