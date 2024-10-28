'12 Angry Jurors' comes to Manitowoc stage in Masquers production Nov. 7-9

MANITOWOC – “Perhaps you’d like to pull the switch?”

This question, from the well-known classic “12 Angry Jurors,” is just one of many deep-diving questions that begs an answer most people are unwilling to give.

To hold the fate of a stranger’s life in your hands is not a task for the faint of heart. Yet, every day, ordinary people must find the answer to impossible questions like this in courtrooms across the nation.

This fall, The Masquers presents the soul-wracking journey of 12 ordinary people faced with finding an impossible answer. One life. Twelve jurors. Thirteen lives forever changed.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9 at the Capitol Civic Centre, 913 S. Eighth St. Tickets are on sale now.

“Twelve Angry Jurors” first found an audience more than 70 years ago, then known as “12 Angry Men” in a televised production (1954) and later a film production (1957), starring cinema greats Henry Fonda and Lee J. Cobb. Over the decades, the beloved courtroom drama has found a home on Broadway and community theaters everywhere. Many of its themes of prejudice, compassion and justice are still relevant today.

The premise is simple: Twelve jurors decide the fate of one young man’s life. But the journey of coming to that decision is far from simple, and that journey has resonated with audiences of all ages for the past 70 years.

But why? Why is the journey of 12 strangers so universal, even today?

Why has this story stood the test of time and captivated millions for decades?

Seasoned Masquers’ director Warren Schmidt jumped at the chance to share his vision of this timeless tale with today’s generation. And his answer to those questions is as follows:

“This story is very relevant today because it’s a study in human nature,” Schmidt said. “We, as humans, haven’t changed very much in the last 70 years. There are still bigots. There are highly educated people. There are people that feel unimportant and are put in important situations. Every one of these characters is relatable.”

Relatable characters aren’t the only aces “12 Angry Jurors” holds in its hand. In this deep dive into the human psyche, the play unfolds like a no-holds-barred poker game. The stakes are high, tension is fraught, and everyone has a trick up their sleeve.

If that doesn’t whet your appetite, consider sinking your teeth into the suspense of a gripping courtroom drama.

For many of the actors, the challenge of creating an “actor’s drama” was too compelling to resist. No stranger to the stage, Ann Wolf (Juror #4) is ecstatic to take on another dramatic role.

“I like the challenge of drama,” she said. “While performing in ‘The Last Lifeboat,’ I learned you can tell a story and captivate the audience without making them laugh.”

Like all good dramas, the complexity of the story and its characters drive the show. Creating that complexity in a nuanced and riveting way is one of the production’s biggest challenges.

“This show never gives the audience or the actors a minute to breathe,” Joey Simmons (Juror #12) explained. “With everyone on stage all the time, the tension is always mounting as the tempers in the room rise.

“As the show progresses, the feeling that any of the jurors could explode at the drop of a dime can be challenging to balance, but it is also what makes the show so compelling,” Simmons added.

Complexity and nuances aside, this drama peels back the layers of ordinary strangers faced with a life-altering decision. After the curtain falls, Ricco Robbins (Juror #6) would like the audience to contemplate one thing: “The journey of these 12 people, of how they come together on an open-and-shut case, and how that journey changes at the end.”

At the beating heart of this timeless tale is the human struggle of 12 ordinary people finding justice for one young man. That single decision will forever change a life, and weighing the measure of that life is where the drama lies.

Don’t miss a single second. Join The Masquers for an unforgettable night as they present “12 Angry Jurors.”

If you go …

What: The Masquers’ “12 Angry Jurors”

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9

Where: Capitol Civic Centre, 913 S. Eighth St., Manitowoc

Tickets: Are available at the Capitol Civic Centre box office, online at cccshows.org or by calling 920-683-2184. Tickets are $28 for adults and $19 for students 18 years old and younger.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: '12 Angry Jurors' comes to Manitowoc stage in Masquers production Nov. 7-9